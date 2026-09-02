Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
MLB · 10 minutes ago

TST Best Bets: September 2, 2026

Nick Wire, author

Nick Wire

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Angels close the three game series against the New York Yankees tonight at Angels Stadium. The Angels dominated game one, 10-1, then dropped game two, 7-3.  

Spencer Jones and Jazz Chisholm led the way for the Yankees last night. Jones drove in three and scored two runs of his own, including a two-run home run. Chisholm picked up three hits including a solo home run. 

Tonight's series finale is a matchup between both teams' young pitching marvels. Yankees' ace Cam Schlittler is projected to face off against Angels' ace Reid Detmers. 

Schlittler is the American League frontrunner to win the Cy Young, posting a 2.09 ERA through 163.2 innings this season. Schlittler's given up three runs in his last 24 innings pitched.

Detmers on the other hand has a 3.54 ERA in 155 innings, however his last four appearances were dominant. Detmers gave up two runs in his last 26 innings pitched – including an eight inning shutout over the Kansas City Royals. The Angels opted to keep Detmers despite his name being a hot commodity at the trade deadline.

Here is today's best bet brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees under 6.5 runs

Rundown: This matchup is between two red hot arms that already don't give up much on the base paths. Detmers has given up one run in 15.1 innings in his career against the Yankees. Schlittler did not pitch against the Angels in their four game series in April. However, Iif Schlittler and Detmers settle into a pitchers' duel, this could be a 2-1/3-2 type of game that comes down to the bullpen. Regardless, not many runs will be scored. 

Second Pick: Zach Neto over 0.5 hits

Rundown: None of the other hitting props are favorable to take a chance on. However, Neto has been red hot as of late – including two hits yesterday against a Gerrit Cole-led Yankees mound lineup. Neto has hits in four of his last five games and 11 of his last 12. Dating back to August 18, Neto is hitting .425 with 17 hits. Baseball is a game of confidence at the plate and Neto is exuding it right now. 

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 9 8:20 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
New England Patriots logo

NE

+3.5

+166

O 44.5

Seattle Seahawks logo

SEA

-3.5

-198

U 44.5

Sep 10 8:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
San Francisco 49ers logo

SF

+3.5

+166

O 48.5

Los Angeles Rams logo

LAR

-3.5

-198

U 48.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 4 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 4 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 4 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 4 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Rising Star Rueben Bain Shines with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL · 1 day ago
Rising Star Rueben Bain Shines with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Analyzing the NFC South's Potential for Success in 2026
NFL · 1 day ago
Analyzing the NFC South's Potential for Success in 2026
Fan Support for the Bills and 2026 NFL Predictions
NFL · 1 day ago
Fan Support for the Bills and 2026 NFL Predictions
Impact of Aaron Donald's Return on Rams' Super Bowl Odds
NFL · 1 day ago
Impact of Aaron Donald's Return on Rams' Super Bowl Odds
NFC East Overview: Super Bowl Potential & Team Analysis
NFL · 2 days ago
NFC East Overview: Super Bowl Potential & Team Analysis