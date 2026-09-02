TST Best Bets: September 2, 2026

The Los Angeles Angels close the three game series against the New York Yankees tonight at Angels Stadium. The Angels dominated game one, 10-1, then dropped game two, 7-3.

Spencer Jones and Jazz Chisholm led the way for the Yankees last night. Jones drove in three and scored two runs of his own, including a two-run home run. Chisholm picked up three hits including a solo home run.

Tonight's series finale is a matchup between both teams' young pitching marvels. Yankees' ace Cam Schlittler is projected to face off against Angels' ace Reid Detmers.

Schlittler is the American League frontrunner to win the Cy Young, posting a 2.09 ERA through 163.2 innings this season. Schlittler's given up three runs in his last 24 innings pitched.

Detmers on the other hand has a 3.54 ERA in 155 innings, however his last four appearances were dominant. Detmers gave up two runs in his last 26 innings pitched – including an eight inning shutout over the Kansas City Royals. The Angels opted to keep Detmers despite his name being a hot commodity at the trade deadline.

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First Pick: Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees under 6.5 runs

Rundown: This matchup is between two red hot arms that already don't give up much on the base paths. Detmers has given up one run in 15.1 innings in his career against the Yankees. Schlittler did not pitch against the Angels in their four game series in April. However, Iif Schlittler and Detmers settle into a pitchers' duel, this could be a 2-1/3-2 type of game that comes down to the bullpen. Regardless, not many runs will be scored.

Second Pick: Zach Neto over 0.5 hits

Rundown: None of the other hitting props are favorable to take a chance on. However, Neto has been red hot as of late – including two hits yesterday against a Gerrit Cole-led Yankees mound lineup. Neto has hits in four of his last five games and 11 of his last 12. Dating back to August 18, Neto is hitting .425 with 17 hits. Baseball is a game of confidence at the plate and Neto is exuding it right now.