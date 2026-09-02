Dodgers' late-inning meltdown turns another winnable game into loss

LOS ANGELES — For six innings Wednesday night, the Dodgers had everything they could have wanted.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was carving through the St. Louis Cardinals. Freddie Freeman had finally ended a 47-game home run drought with a three-run blast in the first inning. Mookie Betts added another in the fifth. The Dodgers had an early lead, their ace was in command and the night appeared to be setting up for the kind of comfortable September victory a veteran team should be capable of banking.

Instead, another game slipped away.

The Dodgers fell to the Cardinals 8-6 in 10 innings at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium, dropping their sixth game in their last eight and adding another painful chapter to what has become an increasingly familiar September pattern: opportunities everywhere, execution nowhere.

The Dodgers went 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 runners.

For a team built around veterans who have spent years winning games in the margins, the Dodgers are doing neither right now.

“I don’t think there’s time to be disappointed,” Dave Roberts said. “I don’t think anyone cares. We just have to find a way to win baseball games.”

That was the problem Wednesday.

The Dodgers repeatedly had chances to put the Cardinals away. Instead, St. Louis kept hanging around until the game finally turned into another extra-inning nightmare.

And perhaps most concerning, the player at the center of everything, Shohei Ohtani, looked unlike himself.

Ohtani struck out in each of his final four at-bats and finished the night showing the kind of physical discomfort that immediately became a bigger story than the loss itself.

Roberts said he plans to speak with Ohtani and the training staff Thursday about how the star is feeling and whether he will be available. A stint on the injured list appears unlikely at the moment, but a day off would not be surprising.

“I saw the same thing that everyone saw,” Roberts said. “Clearly the swings aren’t who he is.”

Roberts believes Ohtani's struggles are more physical than mental.

“He’s as strong mentally as a player as I’ve ever been around,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers, however, had plenty of problems before Ohtani's final strikeout.

Freeman finally goes deep

It has been so long since Freeman hit a home run that even seeing him circle the bases felt unusual.

The drought had stretched all the way back to July 4, 47 games without a home run, the longest homerless stretch of his career.

Then, in the first inning Wednesday, Freeman finally got one.

Facing Cardinals left-hander Brycen Mautz, Freeman watched a 93-mph fastball and then crushed it toward the left-field pavilion, sending a three-run homer into the night and giving the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.

For a few innings, it looked like the breakthrough the Dodgers desperately needed.

Mookie Betts followed with a missile into the left field pavilion for his 17th homer of the season, extending the lead to 5-2.

Mookie Betts adds on to the @Dodgers lead ☄️ pic.twitter.com/8N7pEWrmcm — MLB (@MLB) September 3, 2026

Teoscar Hernández also delivered, collecting his fifth three-hit game of the season.

And Yamamoto looked every bit like the ace the Dodgers needed him to be. Yamamoto was nearly untouchable from the beginning.

Through five innings, he had allowed just one baserunner, a walk to José Fermín in the third, while striking out seven.

No hits. 58 pitches. The Cardinals had almost nothing against him.

Then Fermín came back around in the sixth and finally broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff single to right.

That was the beginning of the unraveling.

Thomas Saggese, who had already homered twice Tuesday, followed with a two-run shot to center field, cutting the Dodgers' lead to 3-2.

Thomas Saggese cuts the Dodgers' lead to one pic.twitter.com/rxSuUnhctL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 3, 2026

The numbers surrounding Saggese's series were absurd.

He had entered the series with only four home runs in 434 career plate appearances. Against the Dodgers? Three home runs in seven plate appearances.

Yamamoto eventually escaped the sixth, but the Cardinals had found an opening.

Roberts sent him back out for the seventh. It became another nail-biter. Leo Bernal, hitting his first career home run, launched a two-run shot off Yamamoto to bring St. Louis within one at 5-4.

Yamamoto's final line: seven innings, five hits, four runs, two walks and eight strikeouts on 93 pitches.

For five innings, he had looked dominant.

Yamamoto's 0.90 WHIP still ranks second in MLB, a reminder that even with Wednesday's late deterioration, the right-hander has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball.

“We have great players,” Yamamoto said. “I think we will be able to get over this hump.”

Another lead. Another late collapse.

The Dodgers needed their bullpen to protect a one-run lead. It couldn't.

Tanner Scott was unable to hold the advantage in the eighth, allowing St. Louis to tie the game 5-5.

Just like that, a game that had once looked like a potential runaway was headed for extra innings.

And that's where the Dodgers finally broke.

In the 10th, Saggese came through again, beating out an infield single to bring home the go-ahead run.

Then Bryan Torres lined a two-run double down the left-field line.

Suddenly, the Cardinals led 8-5.

Brock Stewart had entered the game with one job: keep the Dodgers within striking distance.

He couldn't.

The Dodgers had spent the entire night creating opportunities and failing to capitalize on them. In the 10th, they finally paid the full price.

The Dodgers managed one run in the bottom half, but the deficit was too much.

The margin for error is getting smaller The Dodgers are still 82-57. They are still more than 25 games over .500. They are still the back-to-back World Series champions.

Those are facts Freeman pointed to afterward when asked how this team can break out of its recent slump.

“We are 25 plus games over .500. We are back-to-back World Series champions. We are a great team,” Freeman said. “Great teams go through it, and we'll be all right.”

Freddie Freeman discusses how the team can break out of their slump from the past few weeks. “We are 25 plus games over 500. We are back-to-back World Series champions. We are a great team. Great teams go through it, and we'll be all right.”@SportingTrib | #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/K2xBYLPpEx — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) September 3, 2026

He was even surprised when told the Dodgers had gone 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

“We were?” Freeman said. “That’s probably why we lost.”

It was.

Freeman also acknowledged that fans probably don't want to hear it, but there was at least one positive in having 18 opportunities.

The Dodgers had chances. They simply couldn't convert them.

That distinction matters less and less when the same story keeps repeating itself.

The Dodgers are supposed to be the veteran team that finds the big hit, makes the defensive play, gets the shutdown inning and closes out the opponent when the game is hanging in the balance.

Right now, the Dodgers are struggling to do any of those things consistently.

And with October approaching, the margin for waiting for everything to suddenly click is shrinking.

Roberts knows there is still time.

But he also knows the calendar isn't stopping.

Regarding Ohtani, Roberts said the challenge is figuring out how to manage the next month while keeping the team's biggest star healthy for what ultimately matters most.

“How to balance it,” Roberts said, “is knowing that we still have a full month of baseball and what is the best way to get him ready for the postseason.”

The Dodgers have a month to figure it out. Wednesday night was another reminder that they can't assume the answers will come simply because they are the Dodgers.