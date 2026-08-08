TST Best Bets: August 8, 2026

Tonight’s MLB slate features a pair of American League matchups with major postseason implications.

The Orioles and Rangers meet in Texas, where Baltimore will look to bounce back after dropping the series opener 2-1. The Rangers have won three straight to climb back to .500, while the Orioles have scored one run or fewer in four of their last six games. With Jacob deGrom and Kyle Bradish taking the mound, this matchup could be headed for another low-scoring battle.

The second matchup carries even greater divisional stakes, as the Guardians attempt to take another bite out of the White Sox’s AL Central lead. Cleveland’s dominant 8-2 victory in the opener pulled the Guardians within two games of first-place Chicago, which has now lost four straight. With the White Sox suddenly vulnerable, Cleveland has an opportunity to tighten the division race even further this weekend.

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First Pick: Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles – Under 7.5 runs

Rundown: Recent form gives Baltimore the advantage in this pitching matchup, as Bradish has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his last four starts.

Texas, meanwhile, has surrendered a combined 21 runs across deGrom’s last three starts.

Still, deGrom has been considerably better at home this season, and a bounceback performance would set the stage for a low-scoring affair. The Rangers have hit the under in three of their last four games, while the Orioles have gone six straight without hitting the over.

Second Pick: Chicago White Sox ML (+124) over Cleveland Guardians

Aug 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Angel Martínez (1) celebrates with Cleveland Guardians right fielder Chase DeLauter (24), right, after they score on his grand slam during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Matt Marton-Imagn Images Aug 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Angel Martínez (1) celebrates with Cleveland Guardians right fielder Chase DeLauter (24), right, after they score on his grand slam during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

Rundown: Cleveland remains in desperate need of a strong series after going just 5-11 over its last 16 games, but Chicago is now the team trending downward amid a four-game losing streak.

Still, the White Sox offer solid value at plus money with left-hander Anthony Kay taking the mound Saturday.

Kay has allowed just one earned run across 10 innings in his two starts against Cleveland this season, and another strong outing should give Chicago a good chance to snap this skid.