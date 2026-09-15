TST Best Bets: September 15, 2026

The Los Angeles Angels snapped a three game losing streak last night with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Angels Stadium. Reid Detmers earned the win, giving up three runs in six innings while striking out eight. His lone blemish was a three-run home run allowed to Cal Raleigh in the fourth inning.

Offensively, the Angels were led by Zach Neto, Jose Siri and Denzer Guzman. Neto went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, while Siri went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI and Guzman drove in two as well with a 2-RBI single.

Ryan Johnson is projected to take the mound tonight for the Angels. Johnson is 4-8 with a 5.12 ERA this season. In his last outing, Johnson gave up three runs through six innings against the Boston Red Sox. Prior to that, he allowed six runs in 32.1 innings, which would equal an ERA of 1.67.

Mariners ace Logan Gilbert will take the mound opposite Johnson. Gilbert is 12-9 with a 3.72 ERA this season through 172 innings. Gilbert has a career 4.11 ERA in 10 appearances against the Angels. In his last outing against the Angels on July 27, 2025, he gave up four runs in five innings – including a two-run home run to Mike Trout.

Here is today's best bet brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Logan Gilbert over 6.5 strikeouts

Rundown: Gilbert has 21 strikeouts in his last two games and is 11th in the league with 187 strikeouts this season. This combined 21 strikeouts were against the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics, who have the 10th and 11th most strikeouts in the league, respectively. The Angels have over 150 more strikeouts this season than the Rangers, ranking second in the league with 1,423 strikeouts.

Second Pick: Julio Rodriguez over 0.5 hits

Rundown: Rodriguez has a hit in six of his last eight games. His splits are significantly better against right handed pitching this season as well. He's hitting .254 with an OPS of .710 against right handed pitchers, which is much better than his .217 average agains lefties. This matchup is favorable for Rodriguez to continue his recent success. Johnson is susceptible to giving up the long ball, which also could play into Rodriguez' hand.