TST Best Bets: September 14, 2026

The Los Angeles Angels open a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners tonight.

The Angels are coming off a frustrating three-game series in which they were swept against the Washington Nationals. The Nationals either tied the game or took the lead in the eighth inning or later in every game that series.

Although the Angels’ bullpen has struggled of late, their starting pitching has been excellent.

Reid Detmers, who is one of the Angels’ recently flourishing arms, is expected to pitch this afternoon. Detmers has given up three earned runs in his past 39 innings pitched. He also extended his streak of 6+ innings to six games.

Pitching for the Mariners is highly-touted southpaw Kade Anderson. Anderson debuted on August 22 and is 1-1 with a 4.29 ERA through four starts. He’s coming off his best start of his young career, a six-inning outing against the Texas Rangers in which he gave up one run.

The Angels’ offense is led by Zach Neto and Mike Trout. Neto went 1-for-13 with a home run against the Nationals in the last series. Prior to that, Neto dominated from the dish. In the month of September, Neto was 12-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Trout, on the other hand, has a hit in nine of his last 10 games. He’s also raised his batting average to a team-high .244.

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First Pick: Mike Trout over 0.5 hits

Rundown: Trout is hitting .265 this season against left handed pitching, which is a .031 jump from right handed pitching. He’s also heating up at the plate. In the month of September, Trout is hitting .263 with hits in nine of 11 games. For comparison, this’d be his second-best hitting month this season behind July – in which he hit .270. Trout is also a Mariners killer. In 200 games, Trout has a .309 average with 221 hits, 56 home runs, 138 RBIs and 151 runs. This matchup against a soft-throwing rookie lefty is favorable for the former MVP.

Second Pick: Reid Detmers over 17.5 outs recorded

Rundown: Detmers reached this mark in his last six outings. On top of that, the Mariners have struggled against left handed pitching this season. They have a .216 average with an OPS of .637. Detmers is one of the hottest pitchers in the league facing a below-average lineup that ranks 28th in the league – just slightly above the Angels.