The Rams’ middle linebackers could be the key to an all-time great defense

LOS ANGELES – – — The Los Angeles Rams have assembled a defense with the potential to become something special.

With Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald leading a defensive front that also features Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Poona Ford, while Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson headline a revamped secondary, the Rams have legitimate playmakers at nearly every level.

But if this defense is going to become more than simply one of the NFL's best and wants to be viewed and remembered as one of the greatest defenses in franchise history, the middle linebacker position could be the difference.

That responsibility falls heavily on two men: Nate Landman and Omar Speights.

Landman and Speights aren't likely to receive the same attention as Garrett or Donald or the other names on this defense and that's understandable. The pass rush will create the highlights, while the secondary will get the interceptions and pass breakups.

But somebody has to clean up everything that happens in between.

That's where the Rams' inside linebackers become so important.

Landman enters 2026 coming off a career year. He started all 17 games in 2025, finishing with 132 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, an interception, five passes defended, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also served as the team's on-field signal caller, wearing the green dot.

Speights was just as important to the defense's development, starting all 16 games he played in while finishing with 85 tackles.

Now, the Rams need both players to take another step.

The defensive line can create chaos, but even the best fronts won't win every snap. Offensive linemen will occasionally reach the second level. Running backs will find creases. Quarterbacks will escape pressure.

When those plays happen, Landman and Speights have to be there.

They have to diagnose quickly and make plays on the ball.

Perhaps what’s most important is that they have to cover.

That's especially important in today's NFL, where offenses constantly use running backs and tight ends to attack linebackers in space.

The Rams can have Garrett, Donald and co. collapsing the pocket, but if the linebackers can't hold up behind them, opposing quarterbacks will find ways to exploit the defense.

Chris Shula has already seen the value of Landman's presence.

Last season, the Rams' defensive coordinator credited the team's improved run defense to better execution and personnel changes, specifically mentioning Landman.

The Rams will need that same discipline in 2026.

Inside linebackers coach Greg Williams has also emphasized the importance of adapting to the way opponents attack the defense, while praising Landman's impact and the continued development of the position group.

That's where Landman's leadership becomes especially valuable.

He's not simply responsible for making tackles.

He's responsible for getting everyone lined up, communicating the calls and making sure the defense is operating as one unit.

That responsibility becomes even more important when you consider the number of new pieces around him.

"I've always grown up in the defense where the middle linebacker is kind of the quarterback of the defense directing traffic," Landman said previously. "That's the place where I feel comfortable in."

The Rams don't need Landman and Speights to make every play.

They need them to make the right play.

If Garrett beats his blocker but the quarterback escapes, somebody has to clean it up.

If Donald occupies multiple blockers and a running back finds a crease, somebody has to fill it.

If the secondary forces a quarterback to check the ball down, somebody has to prevent a five-yard completion from becoming a 30-yard gain.

That's the job of the linebackers.

Head coach Sean McVay has consistently emphasized the importance of clarity and communication within his football teams. With a defense containing this much talent, the Rams need players in the middle who can make sure everyone is on the same page and allow the front seven to play fast.

That's part of what makes Landman so valuable.

As for Speights, 2026 represents another opportunity to prove that his development can take this defense to another level.

Speights already has significant starting experience, and the Rams' current depth chart lists him and Landman as the starting inside linebackers.

The chemistry between the two could become one of the most important elements of the defense.

McVay is very confident in what this group can accomplish heading into the season.

“I feel really good about that inside linebacker group. ‘G-Money’ [Inside Linebackers Coach Greg Williams] does a great job coaching those guys up. Landman is outstanding. I think he's had a really good camp. He's got great ownership, communication abilities,” McVay said. “And same thing, Omar does an amazing job with that as well. His knockback tackles, his ability to be able to be productive in both phases. Both those guys are studs.

With Los Angles heavily invested in creating pressure and forcing quarterbacks into uncomfortable situations. The secondary has the talent to capitalize when quarterbacks are forced to hold the ball.

Landman and Speights are the bridge between those two groups.

McVay also likes with the rest of the group can offer the team as well.

“I think Shaun Dolac has had an outstanding camp. He can play either inside backer spot. [He's] got good range, good understanding. And then adding Grant Stuard to the mix has been really powerful. He's obviously a special team stud, but he's also been really productive when he's played that. So I feel really good about those four guys.”

If this group can consistently stop the run, cover in space and clean up mistakes when things break down up front, the Rams' defense could have the complete formula necessary to become historically good.

The stars will get the headlines.

But don't overlook the players in the middle.

Because if Landman, Speights and others can become the glue that holds everything together, the Rams could have something far more dangerous than a talented defense.

They could have an all-time great one.



