Think you know the NFL better than an AI?

Online NFL contests are common today, with many offered in the DFS and sportsbook realms, featuring eliminator pools and pick-em formats. However, few are as oriented to the tech-savvy crowd and are free to boot. TheSportsGeek, a betting resource website operating since 2008, offers just that, via its Beat the Geek competition, which is a no-charge contest that residents of the US and Canada (Quebec excluded) can enter and try their hand at besting an AI-powered prediction model dubbed The Geek.

This is not the first time TheSportsGeek has run this challenge, and on the previous occasion, from five hundred and forty-eight entrants, only 3.8% of participants were able to post better full regular season stats than TheSportsGeek's AI model. That is a humbling figure, and this season, TheSportsGeek.com again gives a chance to all individuals who think of themselves as astute bettors to attempt to best the Geek at 2026-27 NFL regular season weekly spread selections.

It is a true test for those brave enough to take on a model that does not blink, does not fall prey to biases, and only makes data-driven decisions, ones that place higher value on the most recent events. Those that think they know more about the NFL than an algorithm packed with two decades' worth of data should head over to TheSportsGeek right now and sign up for this challenge. Registrations are open, and hopping aboard this competition before the season’s start, prior to September 1st, means access to an Early Bird Draw that will produce three gift card prizes of $500.

How Does Beat the Geek Work

The contest is nothing overly complicated. Once the regular NFL season begins, you get asked to make against-the-spread Sunday game picks. The accuracy of these then gets compared to the predictions that the Geek AI has made, and based on the score, you get placed on a leaderboard. The person who places the highest every week, the top scorer, gets a $500 gift card. This means that, for the base competition, the overall prize pool is $9,000. This does not factor in the Early Bird prizes.

The contest opens on the 31st of August, and each correct spread pick wins participants one point. Tiebreaker questions are used to settle equal scores, and aside from the weekly rewards, there is also a $2,500 gift given to the person who sits at the top of the Beat the Geek leaderboard come the end of the season. That individual will get a $2,500 prize in the form of a gift card, issued by TheSportsGeek partner Giftogram.

But that is not all. For many, the main allure of this contest is the chance to win a vacation package for two to a 2027 NFL regular season game, one of the winner's choosing. That award is given out through a random draw in which contestants who have beaten the Geek in weekly leaderboard standings get entered.

We should not fail to mention that those who bring friends into this competition will get entered into a separate draw where they can claim one of three gift cards valued at $500 apiece.

The Geek AI Explained

Okay, so how does this AI model work exactly? Well, the TheSportsGeek proprietary prediction model is powered by a neural network that looks at twenty years of NFL data. It scans not only player and team stats, but also various performance metrics, historical trends, injuries, factoring in travel schedules, differentials in rest periods, the weather, and more.

The system implements an approach that prioritizes recent data, meaning runs of form, giving more weight to how a team is doing now than how well it did in previous seasons. It has managed to produce a 65% accuracy on moneyline wagering, and a correctness rate of 53% on spreads.

Veteran bettors may know that when it comes to NFL spread betting, the breakeven threshold is 52.4%. Thus, the Geek has managed to consistently be profitable. No small feat. Yes, the margin is small, but it is consistent, and this system is recalibrated automatically as it gets fed new data, while never panicking when a team goes into a slump or gets off on a hot streak.