Myles Garrett reacts to being named the NFL’s No. 1 player

Los Angeles Rams star Myles Garrett is officially the NFL's top-ranked player for 2026. He is voted No. 1, marking a brand-new career high for the defensive end.

This honor follows a legendary season where Garrett set a new record with 23 sacks. He also swept all 50 first-place votes to win the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Myles Garrett #95 of the Los Angeles Rams during Rams training camp at Loyola Marymount University on Wednesday, August 5th in Westchester, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Myles Garrett #95 of the Los Angeles Rams during Rams training camp at Loyola Marymount University on Wednesday, August 5th in Westchester, CA.

During an NFL shoot, Garrett was called in front of the camera, but it was all planned. He was asked his thoughts on Micah Parsons for the NFL top ranking. Then suddenly, the staff tried to secretly remove the cloth from a trophy that was covered, but the sound of something hitting the ground immediately drew Garrett’s attention to the trophy, which was ranked No. 1 and had the name Myles Garrett on it. Reacting, he said:

“I feel tired after practice. About to throw my shoulder out. Man, this is amazing.

Later reflecting on his record-setting 23rd sack, Garrett said he read the quarterback's simple snap count late in the game and took his shot.

"Honestly, I knew it was going to be like one of the very last chances in the game in which I was going to have an opportunity,” Garrett said. “The cadence late in the game had been pretty rudimentary. So, I was like, "All right, you know, you take your shot."

Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett, added that his main goal has been showing everyone that he has been the most dominant defender in the NFL over the past five seasons.

"I feel like I've been the best defensive player in the league last 5 years. I'm just trying to separate myself and make that known. I think it all really came together. You know, I had a great group back there in Cleveland and know they helped make this possible"

Myles Garrett asked for a trade to LA

Garrett first dominated in Cleveland with seven straight seasons of 10+ sacks, becoming the fastest to hit 100 career sacks. However, since the Browns kept losing, he asked for a trade to Los Angeles this offseason.

Playing alongside a returning Aaron Donald on a powerhouse Rams defense makes them the team to beat and a clear Super Bowl favorite. Offenses now have to change their entire game plan to deal with the league's best pass rusher.

Fans must be waiting for Garrett's Rams debut as he looks to turn his No. 1 ranking into a championship run. He is recovering well from a knee injury that slowed him down in training camp.

If his knee doesn't hold up under real game pressure, the Rams' high expectations could fall apart. Without his pass rush, their defense loses its main threat.

This is only the third time in NFL history that a reigning Defensive Player of the Year was traded. Winning multiple awards puts him in the elite company of legends like Lawrence Taylor, Ray Lewis, Reggie White, and J.J. Watt.