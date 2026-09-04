Rams stick to their routine as Australia opener against 49ers draws closer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams went through practice Friday at their training facility in Woodland Hills, continuing to follow their normal routine before embarking on an abnormal journey to open the season against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

While an international opener presents challenges ranging from the lengthy flight to a dramatic time change, Rams coach Sean McVay said every part of the team’s travel schedule was designed with the players’ performance and recovery in mind. McVay planned to review the itinerary with the team Friday afternoon and confirmed that all of the Rams’ players are expected to make the trip.

“We felt like staying in our rhythm and routine and then traveling when we do,” McVay said. “The thinking in its simplest form is, what do we deem the best for our football players and for them to try to be at their best? There are different approaches and theories, but I do have a lot of trust in our group.”

The effectiveness of the Rams’ approach will inevitably be judged by what happens against their NFC West rival. McVay acknowledged that the travel schedule will become a major talking point if the Rams struggle, but said the organization cannot allow the possibility of outside criticism to influence its preparation.

“What I think is the most important thing is we make decisions that we feel like are in the players’ best interest, and that’ll guide every approach,” McVay said. “You have to be able to separate the actual result from what is actually sound in terms of your process. I’m comfortable with that.”

McVay said the Rams will focus on what they can control, follow the travel protocols developed by chief of staff Carter Crutchfield and attempt to arrive as fresh as possible. The trip will be McVay’s first visit to Australia.

“Let’s try to do everything in our power to make it as smooth of a trip as possible,” McVay said. “Let’s get there and then let’s go play to the best of our ability when the time comes to kick off.”

The Rams are also monitoring the progress of several prominent players leading into the opener. Defensive end Aaron Donald is continuing to ramp up his football activity following his return to the team, but McVay said a decision has not been made on whether Donald will play against San Francisco.

“This week will be a big week for him in terms of how he feels,” McVay said. “Then we’ll take it a day at a time and see where he’s at. If he feels good enough to go, great. If not, I have a lot of confidence in the other guys that’ll be ready to step up.”

McVay said getting Donald into padded 11-on-11 work is important because it allows him to reacclimate to reading plays and taking on double teams. At the same time, the Rams are working with the veteran defensive lineman to follow the routine he believes will put him in the best position to contribute.

The Rams have taken a similarly cautious approach with outside linebacker Myles Garrett, prioritizing his freshness over maximizing his practice repetitions. Although Garrett has not practiced extensively, McVay said his impact has been obvious whenever he has taken the field.

McVay has also been impressed by Garrett’s influence away from the action. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year was voted a team captain in his first season with the Rams, a reflection of how quickly he has earned the respect of his new teammates.

“Seeing him mentor his teammates, seeing him out there cheering them on, I’ve been really appreciative of the way that he has naturally endeared himself to his teammates,” McVay said. “It shows the impact that he has and that he’s really earned a lot of respect, not exclusive to his production, but more importantly, how he moves in the building day in and day out.”

Wide receiver Puka Nacua is also making progress as he works with the Rams’ sports medicine and performance staff. McVay said Nacua has been reaching high-speed benchmarks at an encouraging rate, but stopped short of declaring his status for the opener.

“He is doing good,” McVay said. “He’s making good progress. The good news is all of our guys are making really good progress.”

The Rams recently brought back receiver Tutu Atwell, who is reacclimating to a familiar system and coaching staff. McVay said Atwell’s role will develop over time within a receiver room led by Davante Adams and Nacua and featuring Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith and rookie CJ Daniels.

There is also some uncertainty behind starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stetson Bennett IV is listed as the backup and rookie Ty Simpson as the third quarterback, but McVay views them as interchangeable options and does not consider the Week 1 designation permanent.

McVay praised Simpson’s growth throughout the preseason, particularly his command of the huddle, footwork and ability to work through his progressions. He also credited Stafford for serving as an example and mentor to the younger quarterbacks.

“Watch the way he moves and the way that he goes about it,” McVay said of Stafford. “This guy is really, really special, and these guys know how fortunate they are to see what it looks like from the best.”

As the Rams prepare to travel across the Pacific and begin a season filled with high expectations, McVay has emphasized toughness and courage as the team’s defining themes. He believes the roster possesses the talent and leadership to contend, although he stopped short of calling it the best team he has taken into a season.

“It’s hard to say top to bottom that the collection of individuals is not very special,” McVay said. “Ultimately, it’s our job to continue to come together as a team. That’s an ongoing thing. I sure feel really grateful and fortunate to be able to coach the collection of people and work with this coaching staff. It’s a special group.”