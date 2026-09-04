Money Well Spent? Super Bowl Favorites vs. Steelers Top 10 Cap Hits for 2026

Spotrac Top 10 Cap Hits: Rams vs. Steelers

Rams vs. Steelers: Follow the Money from No. 1 to No. 10

There is a team out west that appears to be a lock to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Valetine’s Day in SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California in 2027.

The Rams and Steelers enter 2026 living in two very different neighborhoods of expectation.

Los Angeles is among the heavyweights, built and priced by oddsmakers as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Pittsburgh has plenty of expensive names of its own but enters the season much farther down the championship board.

So where is the money going?

We're taking the 10 largest 2026 cap hits on each roster and matching them straight down the financial ladder: Rams No. 1 versus Steelers No. 1, No. 2 against No. 2, all the way through No. 10.

And there's an important distinction here.

Cap hit is not the same thing as salary.

A player's salary tells you what he's being paid under his contract. His cap hit tells you how much of that contract is being charged against his team's salary cap this season. Signing bonuses, restructures, option bonuses and other accounting mechanisms can push money into different years.

Myles Garrett is a beautiful example.

Garrett's contract may carry annual compensation around $41 million, but his 2026 cap hit is only $8.44 million. A structured deal where the financial weight lands elsewhere on the cap calendar.

That's why this exercise gets interesting.

Matthew Stafford's $48.27 million cap hit doesn't necessarily mean he's receiving $48.27 million in cash this season. It means nearly $50 million worth of Stafford is hitting the Rams' 2026 books.

Same goes for T.J. Watt's $42 million in Pittsburgh.

This isn't simply about who makes more money.

It's about where two NFL teams decided to place the financial weight of their rosters and whether that money is buying a Super Bowl contender.

Los Angeles Rams

Regular-season win total : 11.5

: 11.5 Over 11.5 : -115

: -115 Under 11.5 : -105

: -105 Super Bowl LXI: +500

+500 Make playoffs : -460

: -460 Win NFC: +275

Pittsburgh Steelers