Danny Parkins drops a bombshell trade prediction for Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys have restructured the contracts of three veteran players, Kenny Clark, DaRon Bland, and Jake Ferguson, giving the team an immediate $19 million in cap space. After this big financial restructuring, the Cowboys’ total cap space has crossed $33 million, fueling rumors of a blockbuster trade for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive-end Maxx Crosby stretches alongside the warm up lines during Raiders OTAs at Intermountain Health Performance Center, Wednesday May 20, 2026 in Henderson, Nev. DJ Cabanlong – The Sporting Tribune Las Vegas Raiders defensive-end Maxx Crosby stretches alongside the warm up lines during Raiders OTAs at Intermountain Health Performance Center, Wednesday May 20, 2026 in Henderson, Nev.

On Friday, 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd' talk show host Danny Parkins explained that this trade will definitely happen before the Week 10 deadline.

"I anticipate that Maxx Crosby is going to be a Cowboy before the trade deadline, which is week 10,” Parkins said. “I don't see any reason for Maxx Crosby to be a Raider. They tried to trade him for the Ravens. The Ravens flunked him on his physical. Other teams like the Cowboys, Bears, and others had been in on the pursuit of Maxx Crosby.”

According to Parkins, the September games will be a big platform for Crosby to prove his fitness.

“I think that September is an audition for Maxx Crosby for the rest of the league. Crosby looks healthy. Crosby is productive… I think Maxx Crosby is a cowboy by the end of this season,” he added.

The Cowboys had made trade offers three times before, which the Raiders had rejected. The most serious talks happened in March this year, when the Raiders had accepted a trade package from the Baltimore Ravens, but the deal fell through at the last moment. Dallas owner Jerry Jones clarified while talking about these failed negotiations:

"We did not walk away,” Jones said. “That's about all there is to say. We understood his injury well. We thought he could help us then. We were surprised by the way that was resolved. To interject anything about what we're thinking or doing, because he went back to the Raiders, would be a mistake. He's a Raider."

Last November, the Cowboys inquired about Crosby for the first time, but after the Raiders declined, they had to trade Quinnen Williams. After that, this March, Dallas offered their No. 12 pick and a 2027 second-rounder, but the Raiders preferred the Ravens’ offer of two first-round picks.

The Ravens had backed out of the trade on March 10 due to a degenerative issue in Crosby’s left knee. However, Crosby stayed in Las Vegas and is now fully recovered, after which the Cowboys have made these big financial adjustments.

Now with over $33 million in cap space, the Cowboys have the full financial power to handle Crosby's $30 million base salary. Between the veteran quarterback, Dak Prescott, owner Jerry Jones in his early 80s, and the team's 30-plus year Super Bowl drought, the team is now in 'win now' mode by betting on future draft assets. Parkins said about this:

"That's the exact situation to mortgage a little bit of the future. Like, trade a draft pick to go get a player. So I think Maxx Crosby's going to be a Cowboy,"

If the Raiders struggle under their new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, trade talks will pick up fast. On the other hand, Raiders owner Mark Davis has completely dismissed the possibilities of a trade. Davis gave a forceful statement last season:

"It's really hard to keep getting asked the same question every month or week or whatever when the answer's going to stay the same. I don't know why anybody would think I'd change my mind or the organization would."

This aggressive contract restructuring by the Cowboys shows their desperate attempt to capitalize on the championship window before Pickens' contract expires next year. After trading superstar Micah Parsons to Green Bay, Jerry Jones is now fully ready to risk tomorrow in order to win today.