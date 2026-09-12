Glasnow struggles as Dodgers fall to Marlins

MIAMI — The Dodgers’ season-long eight-game winning streak came to an end Saturday afternoon at LoanDepot Park, as they fell 4-3 to the Miami Marlins.

The loss dropped the Dodgers to 90-58, but the bigger concern was an offense that went quiet for most of the afternoon and a rough outing from Tyler Glasnow.

Glasnow allowed four runs over four-plus innings in his worst start of the season. After walking the first two batters of the fifth inning, Dave Roberts pulled him from the game. Glasnow had already surrendered three runs in the second inning, continuing a disappointing start to September after allowing four runs over six innings against the Nationals last week.

The Dodgers appeared poised for another offensive performance early.

"It's baseball. You go through stretches that are good, you go through stretches that are bad." Max Muncy (1-4, R, RBI, HR (28) speaks with the media following the 4-3 defeat to the Marlins. pic.twitter.com/jWzU72m2B6 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 12, 2026

With two outs in the first inning, Mookie Betts and Max Muncy went back-to-back, with Muncy launching his 28th home run of the season. The homer also marked the ninth season in which Betts has reached at least 20 home runs.

But after those back-to-back homers, the Dodgers managed just two more hits until the ninth inning.

They finally mounted a late rally. Josue De Paula, playing in just his second major league game, extended the game with a walk before Hunter Feduccia drove him in to cut Miami’s lead to 4-3. De Paula remains hitless in his brief major league stint, but his ninth-inning plate appearance gave the Dodgers a chance.

Sep 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Josue de Paula (95) slides to home plate and scores a run during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins with Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) celebrating at loanDepot Park. Isabella Frias-Imagn Sep 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Josue de Paula (95) slides to home plate and scores a run during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins with Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) celebrating at loanDepot Park.

They couldn’t finish the comeback.

After eight straight wins, the Dodgers will have to settle for a split of the momentum they carried into Miami, with their offense going silent for much of Saturday and Glasnow unable to keep pace with the team’s recent run of dominant pitching.