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MLB · 2 hours ago

Neto, Siri power Angels past Red Sox in Fenway finale

Michael Huezo, author

Michael Huezo

Host · Writer

BOSTON — Within a span of four batters, Zach Neto and Jose Siri turned a scoreless game into a 5-0 lead, and the Angels held on for a 6-4 win over the Red Sox in the Fenway finale on Wednesday evening.

The two clubs traded scoreless innings through the first two frames, with Zach Neto's leadoff single in the top of the first the only real spark before the Angels broke through. In the third, Oswald Peraza and Denzer Guzman each singled and came around to score on Neto's three-run homer to left, his 25th of the season, making it 3-0. Two batters later, Mike Trout doubled and Jose Siri followed with a two-run shot of his own, and the Angels had a 5-0 lead before Boston recorded a second out in the inning. Guzman added a solo homer in the fourth to push it to 6-0, and from there it was all on the pitching staff to hold on. 

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jose Siri (28) reacts after hitting a two run home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jose Siri (28) reacts after hitting a two run home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Bob DeChiara- IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jose Siri (28) reacts after hitting a two run home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Ryan Johnson got the win despite allowing three runs over six innings, striking out five and running into trouble mostly on solo homers. Wilyer Abreu and Roman Anthony each went deep off him, chipping the lead down to 6-3 by the sixth. Ryan Watson, Tayler Saucedo and Samy Natera Jr. combined for two-plus scoreless innings out of the bullpen to keep it there, setting up Ben Joyce for the ninth. He didn't make it easy. Jarren Duran walked to lead off the inning and came around to score on a single by Nate Eaton, pulling Boston within 6-4. Anthony flew out to end it, handing Joyce his fourth save.

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) hits a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) hits a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Bob DeChiara- IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) hits a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Bennett took the loss for Boston, allowing six runs on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. Neto finished 2 for 3 with the homer, while Guzman went 3 for 4 with a homer and a pair of singles, one of the better nights of his young season. Trout added a double and Siri chipped in two hits including the homer, as the Angels piled up 12 hits as a team. Tyler Heineman also had a pair of singles behind the plate.

The win completes a series victory at Fenway, with the Angels taking two of three from Boston to close out the trip. It's a small consolation for a team already eliminated from playoff contention, but there's still a lineup finding some life in the season's final stretch, and Wednesday was a reminder of what it can do in flashes. Los Angeles improves to 56-90 on the season.

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Los Angeles Angels celebrate their win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Los Angeles Angels celebrate their win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Bob DeChiara- IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Los Angeles Angels celebrate their win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Angels now head to Washington for a series against the Nationals, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound Friday against Cade Cavalli. First pitch at Nationals Park is set for 6:45 p.m. local time.

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Sep 10 8:35 PM
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