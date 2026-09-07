Shohei Ohtani likely done pitching this season, will focus on hitting

LOS ANGELES — On a Labor Day Monday night at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium, Teoscar Hernández decided to serve the Cincinnati Reds a reminder of what this Dodgers lineup looks like when he is locked in.

With the game hanging in the balance in the sixth inning, Hernández launched a three-run moonshot off Brandon Williamson, sending the ball deep into the bleachers and putting the Dodgers firmly in control of what became a 6-3 victory.

The blast was Hernández’s 13th home run of the season and supplied the big offensive punch the Dodgers needed to back a spectacular return to the major leagues by Emmet Sheehan.

The Dodgers have now won five consecutive games and improved to 87-57.

And on a night when Shohei Ohtani returned to the lineup, the Dodgers showed once again that their lineup can win games in different ways.

Hernández going deep certainly helps.

When Hernández is driving the ball, protecting the middle of the order and providing power behind the Dodgers' biggest stars, the lineup takes on a different dimension.

But Monday night belonged to more than one storyline.

Sheehan Announces His Return

Before Hernández's home run put the Dodgers ahead for good, Emmet Sheehan gave the Dodgers exactly what it needed from a pitcher who had spent the last month-plus trying to find his way back into the picture.

Sheehan was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday after putting together a couple of strong outings in the minors. He was getting another opportunity in the Dodgers' rotation after Bobby Miller was optioned back to Oklahoma City following his strong outing Sunday night.

Sheehan made the most of it.

The right-hander tied his career high with 10 strikeouts, repeatedly attacking Cincinnati hitters and showing why he could become an intriguing postseason weapon for the Dodgers.

His final line:

5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K, 82 pitches, 18 whiffs.

That is a pretty good way to reintroduce yourself to the major leagues.

Sheehan had been optioned on Aug. 2 with a 5.29 ERA. A month later, he returned looking like a completely different pitcher, confident, aggressive and capable of missing bats at a rate that could become extremely valuable as the Dodgers approach October.

The Dodgers will have decisions to make with their pitching staff in the coming weeks. Performances like Monday's only make those decisions more interesting.

Ohtani Returns — But Pitching Is Fading From the Picture

Monday also marked the return of Ohtani to the Dodgers' lineup after he missed the previous four games.

The Dodgers went 4-0 while he was away, so, as Ohtani himself might say, make of that what you will.

But Ohtani is not accustomed to missing consecutive games, and it was clear that he was happy simply to be back on the field.

“It felt like long time no see,” Ohtani said of returning to action.

The results at the plate were not spectacular. Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

But the bigger story was what is happening, or more accurately, what is likely no longer happening, on the mound.

Ohtani was asked whether he is still working toward a return to pitching this season.

His answer offered perhaps the clearest indication yet that the Dodgers' two-way superstar is preparing to shut down his pitching work and focus entirely on hitting.

“Most likely no,” Ohtani said. “I'm going to be focusing on hitting moving forward.”

For Ohtani, that decision is understandably disappointing.

“Disappointing,” Ohtani said. “But want to make sure that when I look back this season, that I use this as an experience, a learning experience, and make sure that you know I use that as something to improve upon for next season.”

That is the reality of Ohtani's season now.

The Dodgers acquired one of the most unique players in baseball because of what he can do on both sides of the ball. But at this point, the smartest move appears to be letting Ohtani concentrate on the side of his game that can help the Dodgers most immediately: hitting.

The Arm and Knee Remain the Concern

Shohei Ohtani discussed whether he feels anywhere near 100% and what his main concerns are with his injuries as he returns to the lineup. “During the season it’s hard to really feel one hundred percent in anytime in the season,” Ohtani said. “I wouldnt say I'm there. The… pic.twitter.com/Sxywgmfm1x — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) September 8, 2026

Ohtani was asked how close he feels to being 100 percent.

His answer was telling.

“During the season it’s hard to really feel one hundred percent at any time in the season,” Ohtani said. “I wouldn't say I'm there. The concerns are the arm and knee.”

That is enough reason for the Dodgers to be cautious.

There is no reason to force Ohtani back onto a mound simply because the possibility exists.

If anything, the Dodgers should be communicating with him daily — Ohtani, Dave Roberts and the medical and performance staffs all remaining aligned on his workload, recovery and how his body is responding.

The goal should not be to see whether Ohtani can pitch.

The goal should be to make sure Ohtani is healthy enough to be Shohei Ohtani when October arrives.

And right now, that means hitting.

Ohtani acknowledged that the decision to move away from pitching is about protecting the bigger picture.

“I’m confident that my overall performance should be better moving forward,” Ohtani said. “I think what I was more focused on was to make sure that the pitching wouldn't cost the most worst scenario, which was for me not to be able to play at all.”

That is the key. The Dodgers don't need Ohtani to pitch. They need him to hit.

The Dodgers Have Enough Pitching

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

There is also very little reason for the Dodgers to create unnecessary urgency around Ohtani's return to the mound.

The Dodgers have options.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has established himself as a frontline postseason starter. Tarik Skubal was added at the trade deadline to give the rotation another elite arm. Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, has looked increasingly comfortable, while Tyler Glasnow has also been a major addition to the rotation when healthy and available.

The Dodgers have enough starting pitching to get through October without asking Ohtani to become something he doesn't need to be right now.

If the situation changes later in the postseason, perhaps the Dodgers revisit the conversation.

Maybe Ohtani builds enough to potentially be considered for a late NLCS or World Series appearance in a very specific role.

But there should be no rush to get him ready for a Wild Card Series or NLDS simply because the calendar says October is approaching.

Protect the player. Protect the arm. Protect the knee.

And, most importantly, protect the hitter.

Because the Dodgers' best version of Ohtani right now is the one standing in the batter's box.

Ohtani entered Monday batting .277 with 30 home runs and 80 RBIs in 134 games.

The Dodgers can live with that.

Especially when Hernández is launching three-run moonshots behind him.

A Dodgers Team Starting to Find Its Shape

The Dodgers have now won five straight and moved to 87-57, continuing to build momentum as the regular season winds toward its final weeks.

Monday's victory was another example of why this team remains so dangerous.

Sheehan returned and looked like a potential postseason weapon.

Hernández provided the knockout blow.

Ohtani returned to the lineup.

And Evan Phillips closed the door, securing the save.

It wasn't perfect. Ohtani went hitless. The Reds kept the game competitive for much of the night.

But the Dodgers did what they have been doing throughout this five-game winning streak: they found enough pitching, got the big hit when they needed it and walked away with another victory.

And perhaps most importantly, they are beginning to figure out exactly what they need from Ohtani.

They don't need him to be a two-way player right now.

They need him to be healthy. They need him in the lineup. They need him hitting.

And if Teoscar Hernández keeps swinging like he did Monday night, this Dodgers lineup might be plenty dangerous without asking Ohtani to throw another pitch this season.