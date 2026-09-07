Nick Pivetta shines in return as Padres hold off Nationals 3-2

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The return of pitcher Nick Pivetta was the talk before and after the San Diego Padres’ 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals.

The Padres (76-68) hadn’t seen Pivetta since his last start on April 12 in a 7-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies. He threw 63 pitches in five innings, allowing two hits and striking out two batters.

“It was important day, exciting day, a lot of emotion,” Pivetta said. “But you know, I was just happy to go out there and contain emotions as best I can and get get five strong enough.”

Pivetta made quick work of the three batters he faced in the first inning, which felt great for him.

In the top of the second, Pivetta retired CJ Abrams and Brady House back-to-back. He then worked Daylen Lile to a full count before striking him out on the seventh pitch. Lile challenged the call, but Pivetta walked off the field before the ruling was confirmed, knowing he had struck him out. The call was upheld.

“What a performance,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “I think he exceeded all expectations, maybe including himself also. But very good offense he faced today, and just looked like he picked up where he left off. Dominant Nick from what we saw last year and even the beginning of the season.”

Sep 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) is congratulated by center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) after scoring during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park. Denis Poroy-Imagn Images Sep 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) is congratulated by center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) after scoring during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park.

Pivetta faced his first real challenge in the top of the third when he gave up a single to Gustavo Rivas followed by a double to James Wood, the first two hits he allowed in the game. He was able to escape the inning without allowing a run when Abimelec Ortiz grounded out to first. As Pivetta came off the field, he yelled something into his glove.

After recording three straight outs in the top of the fourth, Pivetta looked up and put his hands together as if he were praying.

“I’m always emotional on the mound,” Pivetta said.” It's an intense time for me. I care so much. So whatever my emotions are, they were in that moment.”

Stammen decided to go with rookie catcher Ethan Salas, who has been with the team for a week, over veteran Freddy Fermin. Stammen said the decision was due to Salas catching Pivetta’s final rehab start in Triple-A and the familiarity the two developed.

“It was huge,” Salas said. “Got to be a little more familiar with him outside of spring training this morning. Game setting in El Paso, which was good. He looked good in El Paso coming off his rehab starts and stuff, but his showing today looked really good and happy.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. got things started in the bottom of the first with a single to right field, followed by a Jake Cronenworth lineout. With Manny Machado at the plate, Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin picked off Tatis at first on his second attempt.

Machado followed with a double to right field before Ty France drew a walk. Jackson Merrill then singled to right, setting up a race between the ball and Machado to home plate. Machado slid in safely to give the Padres a 1-0 lead.

The Padres’ stars struck again in the third. Tatis led off with a single to right before Cronenworth hit a ground ball that initially appeared to result in an out at second. The Padres challenged the call, arguing the throw did not beat Tatis to the bag, and won the challenge.

Machado followed with a single to left that brought Tatis home for a 2-0 lead. Merrill then singled to center to score Machado and extend the lead to 3-0.

Sep 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) scores ahead of the throw to Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) during the third inning at Petco Park. Denis Poroy-Imagn Images Sep 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) scores ahead of the throw to Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) during the third inning at Petco Park.

The Padres’ big three of Tatis, Merrill and Machado combined to go 8-for-12 with three RBIs. San Diego scored only three runs, but all three stars were productive on a day when the rest of the lineup combined for just one hit.

“That's what we're here for,” Tatis said. “Getting cleaner as a team, and obviously there are spots we need to keep improving. So now's the time.”

The Nationals finally broke through in the top of the sixth. Ortiz singled to left before Dylan Crews launched a 416-foot home run to left-center, cutting San Diego’s lead to 3-2 and putting the game in a dangerous spot.

The Padres needed the victory, especially with the Phillies beating the Braves 1-0 and the Diamondbacks defeating the Royals 5-4. San Diego remains half a game behind Arizona for the final wild-card spot.

The Padres and Nationals will continue the series Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT, when Casey Mize (6-9) takes the mound against a pitcher to be determined for Washington.