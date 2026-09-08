Detmers adds to torrid stretch in Angels win

No pitcher in baseball has been hotter over the last two months than left-hander Reid Detmers.

Since the All-Star break, Detmers leads baseball with a 1.37 ERA over 10 starts while striking out 68 batters in 59 ⅓ innings.

The latest installment in Detmers’ run was six shutout innings with nine strikeouts against the Red Sox in the Angels’ 6-1 win on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

This outing marked the sixth consecutive outing in which he’s pitched six or more innings while allowing one or fewer runs. It’s the first time in Angels history that a starting pitcher has had such a streak.

Detmers dominated in this one. He walked one and allowed just a hit, while not allowing a single baserunner to reach scoring position.

Although he didn’t get a ton of swing-and-misses, Detmers froze Red Sox hitters 19 times for a called strike and got hitters to chase out of the strike zone to get weak contact. Out of the 10 balls that the Red Sox put in play against Detmers, only one of them was hit hard.

He never ran into trouble, but his outing was only six innings because he couldn’t finish at-bats sooner. Detmers had seven at-bats that lasted at least six pitches, which caused him to throw a career-high 112 pitches.

Detmers lowered his ERA to 3.32 on the season.

The Angels finally gave Detmers the run support he’s been needing.

The best starting pitcher in baseball for the last two months only has a 2-2 record over 10 starts now because the Angels’ offense has been struggling. Tuesday marked the first game that the Angels scored four runs in a start since before the All-Star break.

Vaughn Grissom got things started with a leadoff double in the second inning. He reached third on the next pitch by Moisés Ballesteros and then scored on a double play that Christian Moore hit into.

In the third, the Angels put together a two-out rally with a runner on first base. Mike Trout walked to make it first and second, then Jose Siri and Grissom notched back-to-back RBI singles.

Then in the fifth, Travis d’Arnaud led off with a double and then scored on another double play, but this time from Trout.

Zach Neto capped off his 4-for-5 night with two outs in the ninth by launching his 24th home run of the season over the Green Monster for a two-run homer.

Eight of the nine starters recorded a hit in this game, with four Angels finishing with multi-hit games.