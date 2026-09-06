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MLB · 1 hour ago

Shohei Ohtani expected back in Dodgers lineup on Monday

Fredo Cervantes, author

Fredo Cervantes

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — At this point, everyone is waiting for the same thing: When will Shohei Ohtani be back on the field, and, perhaps more importantly, when will we see him back on the mound?

For now, the answer to the first question appears to be: very soon.

Dave Roberts said Saturday was a good day for Ohtani and that his work came out well. Ohtani is scheduled to go through his work again Sunday, and if there are no setbacks, Roberts said he is expected to be back in the Dodgers’ lineup Monday as the designated hitter.

That would be a significant step for Ohtani and the Dodgers as the regular season winds down.

But the bigger question remains: Does Ohtani have enough time to make it back to the mound this season?

Technically, the Dodgers have not ruled it out.

Realistically, though, Roberts made it clear how everyone should be viewing the situation.

“I think we can all do the math,” Roberts said when asked about Ohtani’s chances of pitching again this season.

And the math does not look particularly favorable.

Ohtani still has to build back up as a pitcher, and there is only so much time remaining in the regular season to do it. Even if everything goes according to plan, the runway is getting shorter by the day.

So while the Dodgers are leaving the door open publicly, the reality is that Ohtani pitching again this season appears very unlikely.

Getting him back into the lineup as a hitter is one thing. Getting him stretched out enough to take the mound in a meaningful game is another entirely.

For now, the Dodgers will take what they can get.

And having Ohtani back in the lineup as a DH would be a pretty good place to start.

Rushing’s season ends

Jul 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) fist-bumps catcher Dalton Rushing (68) following the end of the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.
Jul 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) fist-bumps catcher Dalton Rushing (68) following the end of the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

Jon Endow-Imagn Images

Jul 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) fist-bumps catcher Dalton Rushing (68) following the end of the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers also made a significant roster move Sunday, placing catcher Dalton Rushing on the injured list and calling up Eliezer Alfonzo.

Rushing aggravated the discomfort in his right elbow, and Roberts said the Dodgers will not have him catch again this season.

With Rushing sidelined, the Dodgers will lean more heavily on Will Smith and Hunter Feduccia behind the plate. The addition of Alfonzo gives Roberts another option and, importantly, allows him to deploy Smith and Feduccia off the bench more freely.

That flexibility matters for a Dodgers team trying to navigate the final stretch of the season while managing workloads and keeping players fresh.

But the immediate concern is Rushing.

The Dodgers had hoped to have him available down the stretch, but the aggravation in his elbow changes those plans. He will not catch again this season, according to Roberts.

So, as the Dodgers enter another critical stretch of the year, two of their biggest health questions are moving in very different directions.

Ohtani is trending toward a return to the lineup.

Rushing's season is over behind the plate.

And as for Ohtani's pitching return?

The Dodgers may not be saying it outright, but Roberts already gave us the answer.

We can all do the math.

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Sep 9 8:20 PM
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