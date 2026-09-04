Campusano's homer helps Padres edge out Yanks in extras nail-biter

SAN DIEGO — Oh, did the Padres need this one.

After a disappointing 1-5 roadtrip through Tampa Bay and Cincinnati, San Diego returned home to Petco Park looking to get their heads right. Friday night's thrilling walk-off victory over the New York Yankees might've done the trick.

Right in the tick of it, was Luis Campusano, who provided a cannon arm behind the plate and the much needed big hit the Padres had been searching for the last week.

After New York emerged out of the top-half of the tenth inning with a 2-1 lead, it very much seemed like the misfortune San Diego had endured over their last six contests was coming back to haunt them. In stepped Campusano.

Through many ups and many downs, the longtime Friar catcher finally delivered his signature moment in Brown & Gold.

Campusano mashed a first-pitch sinker off Yankees right-hander Paul Blackburn into the left field seats which sent the Friar Faithful in the East Village into a frenzy.

"I was looking to do that," said Campusano grinningly when discussing his game-winning shot. "Just find a good pitch and just swing good, and hopefully something happens."

Mixed in with his defense, the 27-year-old's Friday night performance was historic. He joined Sammy Taylor as one of only two catchers to have caught three runners stealing and hit a walk-off home run in the same game. Campusano's performance comes 65 years after Taylor's, which occurred on April 4, 1961. Amazingly, both games ended 3-2.

"Threw out two runners at second — two of their best base stealers [Trent Grisham and Jazz Chisholm Jr.]. Really, the biggest one was the guy [Spencer Jones] at third in extra innings," said Padres manager Craig Stammen postgame. "He just had a complete game — can't ask for more, honestly, from Campy."

You can't talk about San Diego's victory without also crediting Padres starter Walker Buehler for his strong outing against one of the game's best offenses. Buehler, countering New York lefty Max Fried, delivered another five strong frames, striking out six Yankees hitters while surrendering just one run.

Across his last seven starts, the veteran right-hander owns a 2.97 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP across 36 1/3 IP.

"They [Yankees] started eight left-handers in the lineup. That made it a tough lineup for Walker to navigate, and he pitched amazing. He did a really good job," said Stammen of Buehler's efforts.

Sep 4, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Walker Buehler (10) delivers during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images Denis Poroy-Imagn Images Sep 4, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Walker Buehler (10) delivers during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Stammen deployed a combination of four relievers commencing in the sixth. Yuki Matsui, Bradgley Rodriguez, Adrian Morejon, and Mason Miller combined to punch out nine batters over the contest's last five innings.

A victory, such as the one San Diego clawed out Friday, could reap rewards.

With 21 regular season games left to play, the Padres find themselves in the midst of what will undoubtedly be an intriguing, and perhaps frantic National League Wild Card race. They currently hold the NL's third and final Wild Card spot by a half-game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks, while trailing the Philadelphia Phillies by five games for the no. 5 seed.

The Padres continue their three-game set against New York on Saturday, as Robbie Ray faces fellow lefty Carlos Rodón. First pitch is slated for 4:15 p.m. PT.