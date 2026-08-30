Angels, Dodgers: Ranking the Top 10 Prospects in Each Organization

With the 2026 season entering its final stretch, now is a good time to evaluate how some of the top prospects in the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations have performed throughout the year. These rankings are based on my evaluation of each player's performance, tools, development, and overall potential.

There is no shortage of intriguing talent in either organization, with several prospects taking significant steps forward this season while others have encountered obstacles along the way. Age, level of competition, positional value, and long-term upside all factor into how I view these players.

Some of the rankings were particularly difficult to determine, especially near the top of each organization. In several cases, the difference between two prospects is extremely small, with age or projection ultimately serving as the deciding factor.

These are my Top 10 prospect rankings for both the Angels and Dodgers in 2026, with an emphasis on where each player currently stands in his development and what could ultimately determine his long-term ceiling.

The Angels have several intriguing young players throughout their farm system, combining high-upside position players with young pitchers who are still developing. Here is a look at the organization's top 10 prospects so far this season.

1. Arjun Nimmala, SS

Acquired in the trade that sent José Soriano to the Toronto Blue Jays, Nimmala immediately becomes the Angels' top prospect. The former Blue Jays No. 2 prospect possesses an impressive combination of on-base ability, above-average power, and an above-average arm.

His hit tool has taken a noticeable step forward this season, with improvements across the board compared to last year. Still just 20 years old after being selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Nimmala possesses considerable upside.

His development has trended in the right direction this season, although continuing to improve his consistency at the plate will be important to maximizing his potential. If he can build on the progress he has made in 2026, he has the tools to establish himself as one of the Angels' most important prospects.

2. Hayden Alvarez, OF

Alvarez has separated himself this season as one of the best prospects in the Angels' system with his combination of athleticism, offensive ability and advanced approach at the plate. He has consistently performed well against better competition, which is particularly encouraging given that he plays center field, a premium defensive position.

What makes Alvarez so intriguing is the possibility that he can develop into a legitimate five-tool player. He has the athleticism to impact the game in multiple ways, and his ability to contribute both offensively and defensively gives him one of the highest ceilings among the Angels' prospects.

3. Tyler Bremner, RHP

Bremner is arguably the best pitching prospect in the Angels' organization. While he has struggled this season, his talent remains evident. The Angels' first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft features a very good fastball and a plus changeup, while his slider continues to develop.

His ceiling remains significant, but greater consistency is needed as he continues developing as a starter. His numbers this season do not necessarily reflect his standing as one of the organization's top pitching prospects, but he still has plenty of time to make the necessary adjustments.

The Angels will hope to see him become more consistent as he continues moving through the system. For now, his combination of stuff and projection keeps him firmly among the organization's top prospects.

4. Johnny Slawinski, LHP

Slawinski and Bremner are somewhat comparable in that both are young pitchers with intriguing stuff but still have plenty of development ahead of them. While Bremner is a right-hander with a very good fastball and changeup, Slawinski has been particularly impressive in Rookie ball this season.

As a left-hander, Slawinski features a decent fastball along with a slider, changeup and curveball. His overall arsenal gives him plenty to work with as he continues developing.

His numbers should be viewed with some caution given that he has spent the season in Rookie ball, but the success he has shown remains encouraging. Injuries may also have played a role in limiting his opportunities.

The hope for the Angels is that Slawinski can build on what he accomplished this season and carry that success into the next level of the organization.

5. Nelson Rada, OF

Rada has perhaps the strongest track record among the Angels' young position players. He has moved through the system relatively quickly and already reached Triple-A at just 20 years old.

What keeps me from ranking him higher than some of the other players on this list isn't necessarily the quality of his play. Rada has been one of the Angels' better prospects in terms of batting average and on-base ability. The biggest concern is his lack of power.

Rada can spray the ball around the field and has the ability to produce doubles and triples while also stealing multiple bases. There is certainly a role for that type of player in today's game, but the limited power potential prevents me from viewing him as a more complete offensive prospect.

Even with that limitation, Rada remains one of the better prospects in the Angels' system and has already demonstrated an ability to move quickly through the organization.

6. Jared Grindlinger, OF

Grindlinger may have surprised some when the Angels selected him in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft, but his tools make him a very interesting player within the organization.

The Angels currently have him listed as an outfielder, and that is where he will begin his professional career. However, his physical profile also gives him the potential to receive opportunities on the mound as he becomes more comfortable in professional baseball.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Grindlinger is a left-handed hitter and thrower. With the increasing popularity of two-way players, it will be interesting to see how the Angels ultimately choose to develop him.

Regardless of whether he remains solely an outfielder or receives an opportunity to pitch, the Angels have an intriguing young player on their hands. An outfielder who can cover ground and showcase an advanced hit tool is valuable, even if the power remains a question.

At just 17 years old and coming out of high school, Grindlinger has plenty of time to develop.

7. Gavin Grahovac, 3B

Grahovac, who was selected in the third round by the Angels in this year's MLB Draft, has been impressive in his limited opportunities in Single-A. His hit tool and on-base ability have translated well to professional baseball, although his sample size remains relatively small.

That limited sample makes it difficult to draw major conclusions about his long-term development, but what he has shown so far is encouraging. His ability to drive the ball will be something to monitor as he receives more opportunities.

One area he will likely need to improve is his ability to limit strikeouts. Even so, he has shown a good approach at the plate to begin his professional career.

He has also surprisingly stolen several bases, highlighting his baserunning ability and instincts rather than necessarily elite speed. That part of his game could easily be overlooked, but it adds another dimension to his profile.

If Grahovac continues to develop offensively, he could move up this list relatively quickly.

8. Joswa Lugo, 3B

Lugo has had an interesting season after moving out of Rookie ball and into Single-A. His transition to professional baseball at the next level has been rough at times, which is understandable for a player still adjusting to a higher level of competition.

In Rookie ball, Lugo showcased a solid hit tool along with the ability to reach base at a high clip, both of which were encouraging signs for his offensive profile. He is also regarded as a player with good power potential, although that has yet to consistently show up this season.

At just 19 years old, there is still plenty of time for Lugo to fill out his frame and develop. His hit tool has struggled during his transition to Single-A, and that will be something he needs to improve as he heads into next season.

That remains an important question within his profile. The power potential is certainly there, but if he is not hitting consistently, it will hurt his overall offensive value. For now, his age gives him plenty of time to answer those questions.

His arm has held up relatively well, while his overall offensive potential makes him an intriguing option within the Angels' infield. The organization will continue to monitor his development as he works his way through the system.

9. Trey Gregory-Alford, RHP

Gregory-Alford is the next pitcher on this list, and he has taken an encouraging step forward this season. He has not only continued to develop his fastball but has also made progress with his secondary pitches.

This has been an important learning year for the right-hander. There is some concern about whether his ultimate future will be in the rotation or bullpen, but he has shown the ability to be an effective arm for the Quakes this season.

His walk numbers remain higher than the Angels would like, and improving his consistency will be important moving forward. Still, he has struck out a solid number of hitters and continues to develop that part of his game.

Among the Angels' young pitchers at this level, Gregory-Alford has arguably been one of the better arms this season. If he can cut down on the walks and become more consistent, his profile could become even more intriguing.

10. Dylan Jordan, RHP

Jordan comes in just behind Gregory-Alford and has experienced his share of ups and downs throughout the season. Still, one of the more encouraging aspects of his development has been his ability to throw strikes at a high rate.

His strikeout numbers have taken a significant leap forward this year, giving the Angels something to build around as he continues developing. At just 20 years old and already pitching at the High-A level, there is plenty of time for him to figure things out.

His transition from Single-A to High-A has been difficult, particularly with Tri-City. One of his biggest challenges has been limiting both hits and walks, but his ability to miss bats remains a significant positive.

As Jordan continues learning how to navigate opposing lineups more effectively, he has the opportunity to become a more complete pitcher. The strikeout ability is already there; the next step will be turning that into more consistent overall results.

The Dodgers' system continues to feature considerable depth, particularly among its position players. Several prospects have taken significant steps forward this season, while others have established themselves as potential future Major Leaguers.

1. Josue De Paula, OF

De Paula is the cream of the crop in the Dodgers' system and, based on what he has accomplished this season, has a case as one of the best prospects in all of Major League Baseball.

His year-to-year progression has been extremely encouraging. Perhaps the biggest leap he has made this season has come with his hit tool. Prior to this season, De Paula hit .250 in High-A and Double-A. This year, his average has taken a significant jump, putting him well above .300.

While his glove remains the area where he needs the most improvement, there is seemingly no question about his bat. He also has a 6-foot-3, 185-pound frame, so the power potential is very much there. Once fully developed, he could potentially grow into 25-30 home run power.

There are few areas to nitpick with his game. De Paula is simply one of the best prospects in baseball and has continued to make significant strides in his development this season.

2. Mike Sirota, OF

Sirota is the clear No. 2 prospect within the system and has built upon his success from last year. Perhaps what stands out most within his profile is his ability to get on base, highlighted by 93 walks this season.

Combine that with his ability to hit for a high average, and his profile points toward a dangerous offensive player.

Sirota has primarily gotten his reps in center field and right field this season. He projects well at both positions, with the speed to cover center field. He could potentially be a good center fielder and an above-average defender in the corners.

What really carries his profile is his ability to hit, and he has certainly done that extremely well this season. At just 23 years old, he is already at the doorstep of a potential Major League call-up.

The Dodgers will likely take a conservative approach with him. There is certainly no rush to call him up immediately, but if they see a fit, the opportunity could be there.

Sirota is a very close No. 2 behind De Paula, but De Paula's age gives him the slight edge.

3. Eduardo Quintero, OF

Quintero has one of the highest ceilings in the Dodgers' system, particularly given that he is only 20 years old and has taken another step forward this season.

Quintero has a knack for hitting for a high average and getting on base at a high clip. His 84 walks this season highlight an approach that stands out within the organization.

Add in his age, and he has shown an advanced feel at the plate for a player at this stage of his development. While his home run total is slightly down from last year, he may be having a better overall season offensively.

He has also cut down on his strikeouts, which is another encouraging development.

Quintero continues to improve at the plate, and the next challenge will be proving that he can carry that success with him as he moves up the system.

He is also a very good defender in the outfield, where he has played mostly center field but has also seen time in right field. He has played both at a high level, although his speed plays particularly well in center.

That speed allows him to cover considerable ground and get to balls that other players may not. He has been somewhat aggressive on the bases at times, attempting 50 steals and successfully converting 43 of them.

4. Emil Morales, SS

Morales has been a quality bat within the organization this year, but what stands out most within his profile is his ability to hit for power.

Morales, who stands at 6-foot-3 and is just 19 years old, has begun to tap into his power potential while also hitting at a high clip and showing impressive on-base ability. That combination makes him a very intriguing prospect within the Dodgers' organization.

He has also transitioned well to the High-A level, continuing the success he had in Single-A with Ontario.

While I like his offensive profile, his defense remains the biggest question mark. It is unlikely that he sticks at shortstop, which is his listed position. He struggled there last year, recording 18 errors, while he has not been great at third base this year either. However, I prefer him at third over shortstop.

Once again, what carries his profile is the fact that he is a very good hitter. He has also shown the ability to transition his success from Ontario to Great Lakes. With his power seemingly breaking out, he is a prospect worth paying close attention to.

The defense remains a work in progress.

5. Christian Zazueta, RHP

Zazueta is undoubtedly the best pitching prospect within the Dodgers' organization. Acquired in the deal that sent Caleb Ferguson to the New York Yankees in exchange for Matt Gage and Zazueta, he has made a very good impression since joining the Dodgers.

While he had a very good year in 2025, he has seemingly built upon that success this season while doing so over a much larger sample.

Perhaps what stands out most is his ability to strike out batters. Across 92.2 innings, he has struck out 133 hitters.

His transition from Great Lakes to Tulsa has also been particularly encouraging, as his numbers have seemingly improved as he moved up the organization.

Zazueta is just 21 years old, so his projection remains encouraging. If he can continue the success he has shown this season and carry it into next year, he could become the premier pitching prospect within the organization.

6. James Tibbs III, OF/1B

Tibbs has emerged as one of the more intriguing bats in the Dodgers' system. Not only is he a left-handed hitter with good power, but since coming over to the organization, he has seemingly put many of the question marks surrounding his profile to rest.

He will certainly have to continue doing what he has done this year, but what I have seen from him is a player whose profile has transformed over the past season. His numbers have taken a significant leap across the board.

Tibbs can also play first base and right field. He has looked better at first base, but having the ability to play both positions certainly adds to his profile.

He is not the biggest player at 5-foot-11, but he has an athletic frame and has continued hitting his way into the conversation as one of the better prospects in the organization.

Tibbs was drafted in the first round by the Giants in 2024 and struggled in the minors within their system. Since joining the Dodgers, however, he has significantly improved his prospect profile.

He has also shown that he is not simply a platoon bat, performing well against both left-handed and right-handed pitching.

7. Charles Davalan, OF

Since joining the Dodgers organization, Davalan has carried over the success he had at Arkansas. Selected by the Dodgers with their competitive balance pick in 2025, Davalan has become a very intriguing prospect within the system.

Standing at 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds and just 22 years old, Davalan has surprisingly good power for his frame and has performed extremely well this year.

While his power numbers stand out because of his size, he has also come into his own at the plate by hitting for a very good average while getting on base at a high clip.

In 2025, he had a limited sample size at the Single-A level. He has since performed extremely well with Great Lakes, making him a player I am very intrigued to see develop.

Davalan also has a very good glove in center field and has played some left field this year. I prefer him in center, where his defensive ability and range play particularly well.

8. Kellon Lindsey, SS

Lindsey has taken a significant step forward this year, particularly with his hit tool. Coming out of high school, he was expected to be a very athletic shortstop, and that is where he will likely remain.

He was one of the quickest players coming out of the 2025 Draft and has put those tools to very good use this season. He has stolen 18 bases in 19 attempts, getting caught just once.

Lindsey did play through some injuries this past season, so perhaps the most intriguing aspect of his year has been his ability to hit for power while also getting on base at a high clip.

The hope is that he will be able to maintain this production over the course of a full season while staying healthy.

In terms of his progression, the biggest questions heading into next year will be whether he can remain healthy and how his power continues to develop.

9. Zach Root, LHP

Root is an intriguing left-handed pitching prospect who does not rely on velocity to get outs. Instead, he primarily uses his breaking stuff to keep hitters off balance and generate outs.

There is some reliever risk within his profile, but he has maintained a starting role with the Dodgers. He does feature good strikeout numbers, although he will primarily get outs through contact.

That makes him more of a high-floor, lower-ceiling type of player.

Root has nevertheless put together an impressive season and remains one of the better pitchers in the Dodgers' organization. His ability to provide a left-handed option within the farm system adds further value to his profile.

10. Bo Lowrance, 3B

Lowrance was perhaps a surprising pickup given where the Dodgers selected him in the first round with the 40th overall pick, but his talent makes him an intriguing addition to the organization.

Coming into the draft, he was perhaps one of the best prep prospects in terms of his hit tool. His frame is particularly intriguing at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, and he possesses the ability to develop significant power.

While he is listed as a shortstop, he will likely slide over to third base. He has a very good arm, which should make him a better fit at the hot corner.

It was surprising to see Lowrance slide as much as he did. The Dodgers potentially got one of the steals of the draft, and their player-development system could help turn his raw ability into production.

He is in a strong organization to develop, particularly given the Dodgers' track record of developing quality prep bats in recent years.