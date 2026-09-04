The Top 25 Starting Pitchers Of All Time (Mathematically)

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

Debating the top 25 starting pitchers of all time can be fun, or it can get heated. There are no definitive criteria to determine who is the best, so people cherry-pick the stats and achievements that support their favorite players. To try to remove bias, a mathematical formula was created by Anubis Sports to utilize the data and remove the emotion.

In order to qualify for the list, a pitcher had to pitch 1500 or more innings (4,000 if they pitched before 1950), have an ERA under 3.50, and have a winning record with 150 or more wins. The pitchers were then ordered by who had the best WHERIP (Walks+Hits+Earned Runs per Inning Pitched), who had the most wins, and who averaged the most strikeouts per nine innings.

Once they were ordered, their rankings in all three categories would be added to give them an overall score. For example, a pitcher who ranked third in WHERIP, 30th in career wins, and 14th in strikeouts per nine would have a score of 47 (3+30+14), and so on. This list is not without controversy. The number one pitcher had a score of 46, and two pitchers tied for the 25th spot with a score of 100.

Players who did not score high enough to get into the top 25 were all-time greats Don Drysdale (101), Jim Palmer (103), and Warren Spahn (105). Without further ado, here are the top 25 pitchers of all time, mathematically speaking, of course, in reverse order from 25 to 1.