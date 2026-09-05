Tommy Edman's big night lifts Dodgers past Nationals

LOS ANGELES — Tommy Edman did a little bit of everything Saturday night.

He made a spectacular catch at the wall that even had Tyler Glasnow thinking the ball was gone. Then, when the Dodgers needed a big swing most, Edman delivered one.

Trailing the Nationals 4-2 entering the seventh inning, the Dodgers turned to Edman, who launched a three-run homer to right field, giving the Dodgers its first lead since the opening inning and sending Dodger Stadium into a frenzy.

That blast proved to be the difference as the Dodgers held on for a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium, extending their winning streak to three games.

The victory moved the Dodgers to 85-57 and gave them a one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the No. 2 seed in the National League.

“I’m just excited we got the win, good hard fought win, a lot of intense moments in that game,” Edman said. “A lot of big moments from a lot of guys. Anything we can do to win ball games and especially important this part of the year.”

Edman finished 1-for-4, but his lone hit was the biggest one of the night.

And his home run wasn't even his most spectacular play.

In the fifth inning, Edman tracked down a drive toward the center-field wall, getting a tremendous jump and making a leaping grab just before the ball could clear the fence.

“Yeah, I feel like I had a really good beat on the ball off the bat,” Edman said. “I just wasn't sure if it was going to get over, and once I saw it kind of start to die, I knew I had a good shot at it, and you know, fortunately, I was able to make the play.”

WHAT A CATCH BY TOMMY EDMAN Catch the action on SN1 or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/bgTwhYfkAO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 6, 2026

Glasnow thought it was a home run off the bat.

Instead, Edman took it away.

“He made one of the craziest catches I’ve ever seen at the wall,” Glasnow said.

It was that kind of night for Edman, a game-changing play with his glove followed by a game-changing swing.

The Dodgers had jumped on the Nationals early, scoring twice in the first inning.

Teoscar Hernández got the scoring started with an RBI single to left, continuing his recent run of production. Hernández has now driven in a run in three consecutive games and in four of his last six.

Hunter Feduccia followed with an RBI single to center, scoring Tucker and giving the Dodgers an early 2-0 advantage.

But the Nationals steadily chipped away.

Jose Tena's sacrifice fly in the second inning brought the Nationals within one before back-to-back RBI doubles from Keibert Ruiz and Dylan Crews in the fourth put the Nationals ahead 3-2.

The Nationals added another run in the seventh, but the Dodgers' bullpen prevented the deficit from growing before the offense answered.

Sep 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Sep 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

Glasnow made his 10th start of the season and his third since returning from the injured list. He was sharp early, but the Nationals gradually found ways to put pressure on him.

He escaped the fourth inning by striking out James Wood with a runner stranded at third.

“Nothing was really clicking today, so I think it’s just a matter of just go out and compete as well as you can,” Glasnow said.

Glasnow ultimately completed six-plus innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs while walking three and striking out eight. He threw 96 pitches.

Roberts elected to send Glasnow back out for the seventh, but Crews opened the inning with a double, ending Glasnow's night.

Alex Vesia entered with nobody out and a runner at second, and Daylen Lile followed with an RBI double to extend the Nationals’ lead to 4-2. The run was charged to Glasnow.

Then Edman changed everything.

With the Dodgers needing an answer, Edman sent a three-run shot out of the ballpark, turning a two-run deficit into a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning.

The Dodgers weren't finished creating breathing room.

In the eighth, Alex Call was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing home the sixth run and giving the Dodgers a 6-4 advantage.

That insurance run became essential.

Tanner Scott entered in the ninth looking to close it out and initially made it look easy, striking out the first two batters he faced.

Then things unraveled.

Scott surrendered three consecutive hits, two singles and a double, putting runners on second and third with the Dodgers clinging to a 6-5 lead.

One more hit could have changed everything.

Instead, Scott regrouped and struck out CJ Abrams to end the game, securing his 21st save of the season.

“It’s just good to see our offense come to life and get timely hits, take a lot of walks, create stress, and get some big hits,” Dave Roberts said. “It’s time to go, and I think our guys understand that.”

Mookie Betts continued his remarkable stretch at the plate, collecting two singles and extending his on-base streak to 16 games. He finished 2-for-4.

But on a night when the Dodgers needed someone to make the biggest plays, Edman was the one who repeatedly answered the call.

His catch kept a run off the board. His homer put the Dodgers ahead.

And his performance helped turn a game that appeared to be slipping away into another Dodgers victory.

Now, the Dodgers have three straight wins and a one-game cushion over Atlanta for the NL's No. 2 seed with the regular season winding down.

There was some concern before the game, however, when Dalton Rushing was scratched from the lineup. Roberts said Rushing's elbow “flared up” during his pregame throwing session and that he will undergo imaging Sunday. Regardless of the results, his throwing progression will be paused.

Shohei Ohtani also remains under observation. Roberts said Ohtani was swinging during Saturday's game and did not experience discomfort during his batting practice, but the Dodgers want to see how he feels Sunday.

Justin Wrobleski will start Sunday as the Dodgers look to complete a sweep of the Nationals.