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MLB · 1 hour ago

TST Best Bets: September 7, 2026

Nick Wire, author

Nick Wire

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Angels continue their road trip this morning by opening a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. The Angels allowed three runs in total in their last series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, yet lost the series due to the seemingly nonexistent offense. 

The Angels’ starting pitching staff, consisting of Ryan Johnson, Yusei Kikuchi, and Walbert Ureña, allowed two runs in 20 combined innings. Since August 30th, every starting pitcher for the Angels has pitched at least six innings.

Today, veteran Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound for the Angels. Rodriguez is 4-6 with a 6.03 ERA. Rodriguez gave up four runs in six innings in his last outing against the New York Yankees. Prior to that, Rodriguez pitched in five separate outings in August, allowing a season-low 2.93 ERA in 27.2 innings.

Rodriguez has his work cut out for him today, facing a very good Red Sox lineup. Boston will send out Brayan Bello opposite Rodriguez. Bello is 5-7 with a 5.07 ERA through 97.2 innings. Over his last eight outings dating back to July 31, Bello hasn’t eclipsed five innings once. He’s given up four runs in each of his past two outings against the Seattle Mariners and Yankees. 

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First Pick: Wilyer Abreu over 1.5 total bases

Rundown: Abreu is 4-for-8 in his career against Rodriguez with a home run and two RBIs. In his last five games, Abreu has reached this mark (o1.5) three times. He is 6-for-20 this month with three doubles, and he’s entering a favorable matchup against Rodriguez. 

Second Pick: Los Angeles Angels under 3.5 runs

Rundown: The Angels’ offense struggled heavily against the Pirates. As a result, they will try to infuse some younger bats in the lineup to provide a spark. Kyren Paris will slot into the eight hole today after being called up on Sep. 1. Paris hasn’t drawn many plate appearances, but he drew a pinch-hit walk in last night’s loss to the Pirates. However, the Angels’ bottom four have struggled mightily in their recent stretch. After Zach Neto, Mike Trout, Wade Meckler and Vaughn Grissom, the Angels’ offensive production falls off a cliff. In 12 of their last 15 games, the Angels scored three runs or fewer. 

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 9 8:20 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
New England Patriots logo

NE

+3.5

+158

O 44.5

Seattle Seahawks logo

SEA

-3.5

-188

U 44.5

Sep 10 8:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
San Francisco 49ers logo

SF

+3.5

+166

O 48.5

Los Angeles Rams logo

LAR

-3.5

-198

U 48.5

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