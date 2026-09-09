TST Best Bets: September 9, 2026

The Los Angeles Angels close out a three game series against the Boston Red Sox this afternoon in Boston. After dropping the series opener, the Angels won yesterday thanks to another dominant start from Reid Detmers and a four-hit night for Zach Neto.

Ryan Johnson will look to continue the Angels' pitching success as the projected starter tonight. Johnson has an ERA of 1.67 since the beginning of August, giving up six runs in 32.1 innings. He's given up two runs combined in his last three starts, posting a 1.00 ERA through 18 innings.

Lefty Jake Bennett will get the starting nod opposite Johnson. Bennett is 9-6 with a 3.34 ERA in 99.2 innings this season. Bennett has struggles as of late though, giving up 17 runs in 34 innings since the start of August. He's thrown to the tune of a 4.50 ERA since July 22 and in his most recent outing against the Baltimore Orioles he gave up two home runs and three runs in total in six innings.

Offensively, the Angels have lacked consistent production for a while, however a few of their lineup staples have continued success.

Neto, who had a four-hit game last night with a home run, is hitting .363 with four home runs and 29 hits since August 18. His OPS is at an absurd 1.019 in that stretch.

Wade Meckler is 8-for-24 since the start of September with four runs and three RBI. Meckler has an elite OBP of .385 in that stretch as well, with his season average hovering around .373.

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First Pick: Zach Neto over 0.5 hits

Rundown: In Bennett's last start against the Angels, he threw 7.2 innings of two-run ball. The Angels only totaled five hits against Bennett – but Neto had two of them. Neto slashed an RBI single in the eighth inning and he picked up a single earlier in the sixth. Neto is hitting .279 with an OPS of .848 against left handed pitchers this season.

Second Pick: Ryan Johnson over 14.5 outs recorded

Rundown: Johnson needs to pitch five innings in order to hit this mark – a feat he's accomplished in each of his past four games. So long as Johnson keeps his walk total down, he's very efficient at getting quick outs.