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MLB · 10 minutes ago

Late rally from Washington spoils Angels lead in Los Angeles loss

Jack Haslett, author

Jack Haslett

Host · Writer

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A three-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning by the Washington Nationals spoiled what was otherwise another stellar start from Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi in a 4-3 Angels loss on Friday. 

Mike Trout put the Angels on the board early with a solo home run in the top of the first, his first home run of any kind since Aug. 10 and the first home run of his career in the Nationals park. 

That would be the only offense the Angels would have until the seventh inning, leaving Kikuchi on the mound to work with a thin lead. 

Kikuchi takes the mound

Kikuchi has struggled for most of the season, but since coming back from an extended stay on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation Kikuchi has had more success, particularly in his last start before Friday where he went six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while striking out six. 

He wasn't as sharp on Friday, but he succeeded in limiting the damage from the Nationals. Kikuchi labored through the first inning, walking two batters, but he kept those baserunners away from home despite racking up his pitch count so early on in the game. 

That extended time on the mound in the first ultimately limited Kikuchi's abilities on the mound and ended his day prematurely after just four innings pitched but 88 pitches thrown. 

In those four innings Kikuchi allowed three hits and four walks while striking out five, but gave up an earned run in the bottom of the fourth inning after James Wood chopped a ground ball into left field to score Harry Ford, whom Kikuchi walked earlier in the inning. 

Moore comes through

Christian Moore restored the Angels' lead in the top of the seventh inning after initially failing to get a bunt off with two runners on, then swinging away and singling into left field to drive in Vaughn Grissom and improve the Angels to a 2-1 lead. 

That lead held through the bottom of the eighth inning, when Samy Natera Jr. took the mound.

Tough night for Natera Jr.

Natera Jr. has been a dependable presence for the Angels during high leverage situations in the second half of the season, but he struggled Friday.

He walked Brady House to start the inning, then allowed back-to-back hits to load the bases before Andrew Pinckney hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning to score CJ Abrams and tie the game 2-2.

The next batter, Jorbit Vivas, doubled down the right field line to clear the bases and put the Nationals ahead 4-2, but the Angels weren't done yet.

Down to their last batter with two outs in the top of the ninth, Moore ripped a fly ball that hit off the very top of the right-center field wall, inches away from a game-tying home run. Moore had to settle for a double, but did drive in Oswald Peraza from second to cut the score down 4-3..

The rally ended there, though. Kyren Paris came up next and flied-out to end the game put the Angels behind in the series. 

The Angels take the field Saturday, Sep. 12 for the second game of the series with rookie sensation Walbert Ureña on the mound.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 13 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Chicago Bears logo

CHI

-3

-176

O 47.5

Carolina Panthers logo

CAR

+3

+148

U 47.5

Sep 13 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Baltimore Ravens logo

BAL

-3.5

-176

O 47.5

Indianapolis Colts logo

IND

+3.5

+148

U 47.5

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