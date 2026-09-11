Five-run third lifts Padres past Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — With the regular season nearing the finish line and the postseason less than three weeks away, the San Diego Padres are playing like a team determined to crash the playoff party for the fourth time in five seasons.

San Diego picked up right where it left off after sweeping the Washington Nationals, defeating the San Francisco Giants 7-5 in Friday's series opener at Oracle Park.

The Friars have won five consecutive games for the fourth time this season and tied a season-high – moving to 11 games above .500 at 79-68 with 15 games remaining.

Following a nine-run, 16-hit outburst in Wednesday's victory over Washington, the offense carried its momentum into the Bay, scoring seven runs in the first three innings, including a five-run third in which San Diego batted around.

The Padres rattled Giants right-hander Anthony Molina, knocking around the 24-year-old for six extra-base hits between the second and third innings. The young righty, who entered the game with a 2.79 ERA across 19.1 innings this season, allowed more earned runs Friday than he had in his previous six appearances combined.

Catcher Freddy Fermin delivered key hits in the second and third, posting RBI doubles in back-to-back frames to give his starter some breathing room.

RBI Double for Freddy Fermin gives the #padres the lead over the Giants up 2-1 pic.twitter.com/6CQEUDwwMa — Padres Central (@PadresCentral_) September 12, 2026

Veteran left-hander Robbie Ray took the mound against his former team, a club that traded him on Aug. 3 in an effort to add young, controllable talent.

After allowing two hits and a run in the first, Ray cruised through the next three innings and entered the fifth with a sizable six-run lead.

Sep 11, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images Sep 11, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

San Francisco's three-time All-Star slugger would put San Diego's winning streak in danger with one swing of the bat.

After a leadoff double and back-to-back walks, the designated hitter scooped a 79 mph curveball from Ray 388 feet into the first row of bleachers just above the “Levi's Landing” sign in right field for San Francisco's ninth grand slam of the season. The blast marked his 36th home run of the season and put the 2018 World Series champion just four RBIs shy of 100, a mark he has reached four times in his 10-year career.

Rafael Devers GRAND SLAM! The @SFGiants have NINE slams this season! pic.twitter.com/JEZKtO2Zo7 — MLB (@MLB) September 12, 2026

Flamethrowing closer Mason Miller slammed the door on his 35th save with a bases-loaded strikeout of first baseman Bryce Eldridge to end the game. After recording the first two outs of the ninth, Miller allowed two walks and a bunt single to bring San Francisco's next star to the plate. The two-time All-Star showcased why he is regarded as one of the most electrifying relievers in baseball, freezing Eldridge with a perfectly placed 102 mph fastball to wrap up San Diego's nail-biting victory.

The 28-year-old right-hander, who was rumored to be available at this year's trade deadline, has been untouchable for San Diego in 59 appearances this season. Miller has recorded 187 outs in 2026, with 115 coming via the strikeout — a staggering 61.5% of his outs.

An outrageous statistic for an outrageously good pitcher.

With the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1 win over the Texas Rangers, San Diego maintains a half game lead over their division rivals for the third Wild Card spot in the National League.

San Diego manager Craig Stammen will send ace Michael King (10-9, 3.00 ERA) to the hill for his 30th start of the season, looking to secure a third consecutive series victory.