LA Galaxy Denied Win in Home Houston Draw

Los Angeles, Calif. — The LA Galaxy ended the first half of the season before the FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 home draw against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

A Guilherme golazo on 41 minutes canceled out a well-worked Joseph Paintsil strike, with the Brazilian's goal equalizing for the visitors after just 10 minutes to cancel the home lead. Neither team could find a breakthrough in the second half and settled for a point and a draw, although the Galaxy will be more disappointed.

Points shared in Carson pic.twitter.com/hl7KV9SBmh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 24, 2026

“Well, I think when you aggregate the best chances in the game, I thought we had more of them,” LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney claimed.

“Marco has a really good chance from close range, couple others where I feel like we're in the vicinity, in the box, in the goal.”

Former Galaxy Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made five saves to keep his old team at bay, with the Galaxy coming close to doubling their lead with a corner kick that Elijah Wynder struck into the post late in the first half.

Matheus Nascimento also had a point-blank shot saved by the former LA #1 late in the second frame, who, despite shaky moments, did just enough to grab the point for the Dynamo.

But Houston had chances as well, with Mateusz Bogusz beating Galaxy Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski with a chip over the top, only for Defender Justin Haak to clear the ball off the line to preserve the tie score in the 15th minute.

The scare woke the Galaxy, who grabbed the initiative from there with some of the best soccer they've played all season.

They tried and failed to play the ball over the Houston defense several times. But an Edwin Cerrillo chipped pass finally broke the line. His floated pass found Miki Yamane, who cut the ball back into the box for Paintsil to lash the ball into the roof of the net for the 1-0 score line.

JP SLAMMED it home pic.twitter.com/QVdkly8Tk1 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 24, 2026

The moments that followed produced some of the best interchanges of the Galaxy’s season sans goal.

One passage of play was slick one-touch soccer reminiscent of the 2024 MLS Cup-winning side, and only Marco Reus shooting the final ball wide kept it from being the best Galaxy goal of the season.

“I do think that the first half, and specifically the first 30 minutes or so, we were as good on the ball as we've been all year. As mobile is interchanging the combination play, the intention of everything that we were doing was really good,” Vanney said of the Galaxy’s start.

The Galaxy boss did bemoan his team not grabbing more from the good play, however.

“That's a moment where, yeah, you'd like to come away with two goals in that, because I think we probably deserve two goals in that section. We didn't get it.”

As with Reus’ chance, the Galaxy had opportunities to stretch their advantage, but suspect finishing, and Bond held LA at bay. And as has happened several times this year, the Galaxy were made to pay for their wastefulness.

The goal scorer, Guilherme, terrorized the Galaxy all night, with his calm on the ball allowing the Dynamo to create space through his slick passing. The Galaxy defense stood off him for most of the match, but for his goal, it was the Brazilian who received a ball in the middle of the park.

He took one touch and unleashed a rifle shot that Marcinkowski was powerless to stop. It was the only blemish in an otherwise encouraging performance for LA.

Los Angeles Galaxy celebrate the goal during an MLS soccer game against the Houston Dynamo FC, Saturday May 23rd, 2026 in Carson, California. Nico Alba – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Galaxy celebrate a goal during their 1-1 draw against the Houston Dynamo FC in an MLS match on Saturday May 23rd, 2026 in Carson, California.

The tie leaves them with 20 points, a 5-5-5 record in MLS play, and in possession of the last playoff spot.

Vanney’s team has had its peaks and valleys, but overall, the team seems to be finally settling into something resembling stability.

After a stretch to end the first half of the season that includes only one loss in the last six matches, the Galaxy might have found the blueprint for success.

“I think a big thing for us is we have been harping on playing more as a team, as a group. So everything we do, we do it together. We defend together. We attack together,” Wynder told the Sporting Tribune of the improvement in form.

“I think you see in more recent games, everybody is putting in the work on the defensive side. Everybody is pressing together. When we get the ball, everybody is moving into the attack together. So I think the big thing that we've been working on is playing as a team. And I think we have been implementing that.”

For Vanney, his team finally starting to come together must be bittersweet. A World Cup break will deny him the chance to see just how far his team could’ve taken the moment.