Keith Krach: Freedom 250 Grand Prix puts American ingenuity on display at 185 miles an hour

WASHINGTON — The celebration of America’s 250th birthday will get considerably louder this weekend when INDYCAR races through the streets of the nation’s capital for the first time.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., scheduled for Aug. 21-23, will bring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a street circuit around some of the country’s most recognizable landmarks near the National Mall. The historic event is part of the yearlong Freedom 250 celebration and will be free to the public.

For Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach, the spectacle can be summed up rather simply.

“This is American industry running at 185 miles an hour past the United States Capitol,” Krach told The Sporting Tribune this week. “And because of that, it was a big lift.”

That might be an understatement.

Putting an INDYCAR race in the heart of Washington required coordination between INDYCAR, the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Department of the Interior, the National Park Service, Congress and Washington, D.C., among others.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January directing the task force to designate a race route through Washington and the National Mall for the Aug. 21-23 event, creating what organizers say will be the first motor race held in the nation’s capital near the National Mall.

Krach credited Bud Denker, president of Penske Corporation, for doing much of the work required to turn an ambitious idea into reality.

“The guy who really made it happen is Bud Denker,” Krach said. “He was relentless. I mean, I think he had, I don’t know how many meetings, but it had to be close to a hundred meetings. And he represented Penske really well.”

The logistical challenges went well beyond securing government approval. Krach said the proposed track went through multiple versions before organizers settled on the final circuit. Then came the challenge of transforming public streets into a course capable of safely accommodating INDYCAR machines traveling at extraordinary speeds.

“Putting that track together isn’t easy,” Krach said. “You know, humans walk around with maps of the track and it changes like multiple times. … And then setting up the track is a big deal, right? Because you’ve got to put in those barriers because these guys are going so fast. So safety, of course, is a big concern. Security is a big concern.”

While the setting and unprecedented nature of the race will generate much of the attention, Krach believes one of its most important features is something increasingly rare in major sports: Fans won’t have to buy a ticket to experience it.

“The great thing is that this race is not for people who have credentials,” Krach said. “It’s for everybody. It’s free.”

Krach said making the event accessible was central to the mission of Freedom 250, which has sought to make the country’s semiquincentennial celebration something Americans can participate in rather than simply watch from afar.

“It wasn’t about having a sporting event, it was about creating a memory,” Krach said. “Making it open, free to the public … I think that is highly symbolic of the movement that we’ve created.”

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix follows a series of major sporting events that have played a prominent role in the country’s 250th anniversary celebration. Krach pointed to the Patriot Games, UFC and a Freedom 250 NASCAR event at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado as examples of how sports have been used to bring people together throughout the year.

Krach said that approach was intentional from the beginning.

“One of those missions for Freedom 250 [is to] unify the country around patriotism, pride, a great future, honoring the past,” Krach said. “And so sports is a great unifier. And competition is a unifier.”

“Sports plays a really key role because you get a great diagonal slice of society,” he added.

The race also represents a natural centerpiece for a celebration built partly around American innovation. INDYCAR’s history stretches back more than a century, highlighted by the Indianapolis 500, and its past champions include American racing icons such as A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti.

Roger Penske called the Washington race “a truly memorable event” that will celebrate the country’s independence along with “the legacy of patriotism, innovation and excellence that powers motorsports across America.”

Krach sees that connection between racing and American innovation as another reason the event fits the Freedom 250 mission.

“When you think about motor racing, you think about, how did this industry get built?” Krach said. “It’s from the builders, it’s industries, so many different companies are involved and it’s a test of these innovations. And as you know, everything gets more advanced every year. So it’s exciting. It’s like putting it into action.”

The weekend will begin with another distinctly American institution. Krach said representatives from the New York Stock Exchange will be in Washington on Friday morning to ring the opening bell from the capital as part of the kickoff to race weekend.

By this point, Krach said, most of the heavy lifting has been completed. After months of planning, meetings, government coordination, course design, security preparation and logistical work, the focus has shifted toward executing the event and allowing fans to enjoy something that has never happened before in Washington.

“I am excited because there’s going to be people from all over the country,” Krach said. “A lot of the preparation is done. And I really give my hat off to the folks from INDYCAR because they’ve done so much to get this whole program organized. So now it’s just a question of execution, making sure things are as easy to get around and secure as possible, and just let people enjoy it.”

The Freedom 250 celebration will continue through the end of the year, but Krach hopes its impact extends far beyond 2026. He said one of his primary goals is to leave behind a blueprint for the people who will organize the country’s 300th birthday in 2076, much as this year’s organizers looked back at the bicentennial celebration in 1976.

He calls that concept “Freedom Forward,” with an emphasis on introducing younger generations to the country’s history while building confidence in its future.

“When you’ve got the organizers doing the 300th, as we look back on 1976, they’ll be able to say, ‘Oh wow, this is what these guys did. Now let’s try to top it. Let’s build on top of it,’” Krach said. “That’s what we tried to do.”

Before anyone begins thinking about America’s 300th birthday, however, there is still plenty left to celebrate during its 250th.

And this weekend, that celebration will sound like an INDYCAR engine echoing through the streets of Washington.

“It’s not the biggest event,” Krach said, “but it’s going to be the loudest event.”