Jaylen Brown exposes the ‘weird’ truth behind why Black athletes are steered away from the Black community

According to Jaylen Brown, the people paid to represent him would rather he stay quiet than reinvest in the community that raised him.

Jaylen Brown believes there is a hidden cost attached to using his platform to help the people he grew up around, and it has nothing to do with money. During a recent livestream, the Philadelphia 76ers forward said the very people hired to represent professional athletes are often the ones working hardest to keep them from doing exactly that.

"They're steering them away from helping the people in the situation they came from," Brown said, pointing to a broader pattern he has noticed among athlete representatives who benefit financially from steering their clients elsewhere.

Brown did not stop at pointing out the pattern. He described the pushback that comes with refusing to go along with it as something most people underestimate.

"They are pushing you away, and it's weird," he continued. "It's super weird, and it takes a real strong mind and some real courage to even go against it."

Jaylen Brown exposing the behind-the-scenes realities of the NBA. He says most players have handlers who won’t let them invest in their communities, and help build the next Black Wall Street. Once you start doing that, he says, they begin attacking you media personalities like… pic.twitter.com/QD5s9bVj4R — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) August 31, 2026

His argument is not that agents and advisors are villains for chasing profitable deals. It is that community investment rarely pays a commission, which makes it an easy thing for representatives to talk athletes out of.

Boston has already seen Jaylen Brown back that up

Brown is not just talking. Over his ten years with the Boston Celtics, he became one of the league's most consistent voices on economic empowerment, launching efforts tied to education, entrepreneurship and closing the racial wealth gap in Black communities.

That track record followed him out the door. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu handed Brown a key to the city in August during a farewell celebration, according to ESPN. A month earlier, the city had already declared July 7 as "7uice Foundation Day," a nod to his jersey number and the foundation he built around youth empowerment.

Few athletes leave a city with that kind of send-off, and it is hard to separate that reception from the years Brown spent insisting his money go where he said it would.

Part of why Brown's message is landing directly with fans instead of getting softened through a press release is his choice of platform. Rather than routing his thoughts through traditional sports media, Brown has leaned into streaming to talk business, culture and basketball on his own terms.

"Corporations, they're lying to us," Brown said on the same livestream. "They're putting propaganda out that's not even true. That's why I started streaming in the first place. This industry can be so corrupt."

It is a blunt assessment, but it explains why Brown has built a following that hears his views unedited rather than summarized by someone else.

Speaking this openly has not come free of criticism. Commentators including Stephen A. Smith and Colin Cowherd have painted Brown as difficult and overly independent for challenging figures with more institutional power in the sport.

Brown does not appear to be losing sleep over it. His stance has never been that every athlete owes the public activism or charity. It is that athletes should get to decide what their success means and who gets to share in it.

"I told you I was going to commit and invest in the city, and that's what we did," Brown added. "That's what I'm continuing to do even beyond that… But I want other athletes to feel that. I want other athletes to see that."

Brown is now in Philadelphia, but the pattern he described suggests his next fight will not just be on the court. It will be with the people sitting across the table from him every time he tries to send money home.