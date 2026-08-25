Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NBA · 2 hours ago

NBA Offseason: Best Value Signings

Joseph Pascarella, author

Joseph Pascarella

Host · Writer

The 2026 NBA offseason has been one of the craziest ever. It seems like every big superstar is on a different team and that almost every team believes they can make the playoffs. With much of the attention going towards these huge blockbuster moves, many of the smaller moves, which may end up being the most significant in terms of building a real contending team, get overlooked.

Historically speaking, it’s not always the most stacked teams who win NBA Championships. It’s usually the teams that have the deepest roster, with players who fill the biggest roles. Championship rosters are great from top to bottom. To achieve this, teams must hit on the margins and make every dollar count. With that said, here are the best value signings from this offseason that can help teams not only now but in the future.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 25 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Tampa Bay Rays logo

TB

-1.5

-126

O 7.5

Detroit Tigers logo

DET

+1.5

+116

U 7.5

Aug 25 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Boston Red Sox logo

BOS

-1.5

-158

O 7.5

Miami Marlins logo

MIA

+1.5

+146

U 7.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 4 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 4 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 4 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 4 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Shohei Ohtani Plans to Return to Pitching This Season
MLB · 14 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani Plans to Return to Pitching This Season
Yankees vs. Rays: A Close American League East Title Race
MLB · 15 hours ago
Yankees vs. Rays: A Close American League East Title Race
Dylan Cease's No-Hitter Potential & MLB Free Agency Buzz
MLB · 1 day ago
Dylan Cease's No-Hitter Potential & MLB Free Agency Buzz
Yordan Alvarez's Triple Crown Chase: Can He Make History?
MLB · 1 day ago
Yordan Alvarez's Triple Crown Chase: Can He Make History?
MLB Prediction Markets: Analyzing Team Performances and Bets
MLB · 1 day ago
MLB Prediction Markets: Analyzing Team Performances and Bets