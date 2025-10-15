Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAB - WOMENS · 12 minutes ago

NIL 2025 Top 100 Women’s Athletes: Hardcore Harper

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 100. Tiare Jennings (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 60,000

    School: Oklahoma Sooners

    Position: Infielder

  • 2. Kai Trump (Golf)

    NIL Valuation: $1.1 million

    Social Media Followers: 5.4 million

    School: Miami Hurricanes

    Position: Golfer

    Birthplace: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

  • 3. NiJaree Canady (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: $600,000

    Social Media Followers: 38,000

    School: Texas Tech Red Raider

    Position: Pitcher

    Birthplace: Topeka, Kansas

  • 4. Aaliyah Chavez (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 115,000

    School: Oklahoma Sooner

    Position: Point Guard

    Birthplace: Lubbock, Texas

  • 5. Juju Watkins (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: $576,000

    Social Media Followers: 1.3 million

    School: USC Trojans

    Position: Combo Guard

    Birthplace: Los Angeles, California

  • 6. Anna Frey (Tennis)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 2.9 million

    School: North Carolina Tar Heels

    Position: Tennis Player

    Birthplace: Farmington, Utah

  • 7. Sydney Smith (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: $537,000

    Social Media Followers: 3.3 million

    School: South Connecticut State Owls

    Position: Gymnast

    Birthplace: McLean, Virginia

  • 8. Jada Williams (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 1.1 million

    School: Iowa State Cyclones

    Position: Combo Guard

    Birthplace: Kansas City, Missouri

  • 9. Jade Carey (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 821,000

    School: Oregon State Beavers

    Position: Gymnast

    Birthplace: Phoenix, Arizona

     

  • 10. Deja Kelly (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 1.3 million

    School: Oregon Ducks

    Position: Combo Guard

    Birthplace: San Antonio, Texas

  • 11. Shelomi Sanders (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 715,000

    School: Alabama A&M Bulldogs

    Position: Combo Guard

    Birthplace: Rockwall, Texas

  • 12. Azzi Fudd (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 612,000

    School: UConn Huskies

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Birthplace: Arlington, Virginia

  • 13. Riley White (Track and Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 915,000

    School: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Position: Pole Vaulter

    Birthplace: Hoover, Alabama

     

  • 14. Chloe Kitts (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 477,000

    School: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Small Forward

    Birthplace: Oviedo, Florida

  • 15. Harper Murray (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 573,000

    School: Nebraska Cornhuskers 

    Position: Outside Hitter (Volleyball)

    Birthplace: Ann Arbor, Michigan

  • 16. Gianna Bullock (Track and Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 365,000

    School: Oregon Ducks

    Position: Heptathlon Athlete

    Birthplace: Mount Juliet, Tennessee

  • 17. Grace McCallum (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 398,000

    School: Utah Utes

    Position: Gymnast

    Birthplace: Isanti, Minnesota

  • 18. KK Arnold (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 703,000

    School: UConn Huskies

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Birthplace: Germantown, Wisconsin

  • 19. Emily Cole (Track and Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 522,000

    School: Duke Blue Devils

    Position: Distance Runner

    Birthplace: Houston, Texas

  • 20. Lexi Rodriguez (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 500,000

    School: Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Position: Libero (Volleyball)

    Birthplace: Sterling, Illinois

  • 21. Ragan Smith (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 235,000

    School: Oklahoma Sooners

    Position: Gymnast

  • 22. Meezy O'Neal (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 311,000

    School: Florida Gators

    Position: Combo Guard

  • 23. Elena Arenas (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 432,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Gymnast

  • 24. Amiah Simmons (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 382,000

    School: San Jose Spartans

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 25. MiLaysia Fulwiley (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 201,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Point Guard

  • 26. Brylie St. Clair (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 403,000

    School: Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Position: Outfielder

  • 27. Parker Valby (Track and Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 212,000

    School: Florida Gators

    Position: Distance Runner

  • 28. Raven Johnson (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 209,000

    School: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Point Guard

  • 29. Madisen Skinner (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 176,000

    School: Texas Longhorns

    Position: Outside Hitter (Volleyball)

  • 30. Jess Gardner (Track and Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 364,000

    School: Graduate

    Position: Pole Vault

  • Check out The Smylie Show on SportsGrid

  • 31. Laney Choboy (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 393,000

    School: Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Position: Defensive Specialist 

  • 32. Sydney Parrish (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 351,000

    School: Indiana Hoosiers

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 33. Sloane Blakely (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 153,000

    School: Florida Gators

    Position: Gymnast (Vault

  • 34. Last Tear-Poa (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 160,000

    School: Arizona State Sun Devils

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 35. Morgan Hurd (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 234,000

    School: Florida Gators

    Position: Gymnast (Uneven Bars)

  • 36. Riley McCusker (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 166,000

    School: Florida Gators

    Position: Gymnast (Uneven Bars)

  • 37. Ally Batenhorst (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 363,000

    School: USC Trojans

    Position: Outside Hitter

  • 38. Lexi Hiltunen (Soccer)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 259,000

    School: Princeton Tigers

    Position: Attacking Midfielder

  • 39. Emma Koabel (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 758,000

    School: Duke Blue Devils

    Position: Shooting Guard

     

  • 40. Maisie Boesiger (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 364,000

    School: Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Position: Defensive Specialist

  • 41. Aneesah Morrow (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 219,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Small Forward

  • 42. Katriina Wright (Track)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 138,000

    School: Oregon Ducks

    Position: Runner

  • 43. KJ Johnson (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 287,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Gymnast

  • 44. Aleah Finnegan (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 226,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Gymnast

  • 45. Jordy Bahl (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 170,000

    School: Nebraska Cornhuskers 

    Position: Pitcher

  • 46. Maya Brady (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 136,000

  • 47. Aubrey Griffin (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 382,000

    School: UConn Huskies

    Position: Small Forwar

  • 48. Chloe Spreen (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 201,000

    School: Indiana Hoosiers

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 49. Merritt Beason

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 189,000

    School: Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Position: Opposite Hitter

  • 50. Jayda Coleman (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 215,000

    School: Oklahoma Sooners

    Position: Outfielder

  • 51. Ashley McElmurry (Track & Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 233,000

    School: Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Position: Jumper

  • 52. Bree Hall (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 154,000

    School: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 53. Ziyah Holman (Track & Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 102,000

    School: Texas Longhorns (Graduate)

    Position: Sprinter

  • 54. Leanne Wong (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 123,000

    School: Florida Gators

    Position: Gymnast

  • 55. Mikayla Boykin (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 129,000

    School: Charlotte 49ers

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 56. Sage Thompson (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 195,000

    School: Oregon State Beavers

    Position: Gymnast

  • 57. Haleigh Bryant (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 117,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Gymnast

     

  • 58. Kiki Rice (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 106,000

    School: UCLA Bruins

    Position: Point Guard

  • 59. Kiyomi McMiller (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 97,000

    School: Penn State Nittany Lions

    Position: Point Guard

  • 60. Kinzie Hansen (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 130,000

    School: Oklahoma Sooners (Graduate)

    Position: Catcher

  • 61. Te-Hina Paopao (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 144,000

    School: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 62. Kaleena Smith (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 100,000

    School: Ontario Christian HS

    Position: Point Guard

  • 63. Paulina Paris (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 95,000

    School: Arizona Wildcats

    Position: Combo Guard

     

  • 64. Lily Torrence (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 95,000

    School: Holy Cross Crusaders

    Position: Setter

  • 65. Maile O'Keefe (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 105,000

    School: Utah Utes

    Position: Gymnast

  • 66. Olivia Fabry (Track & Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 194,000

    School: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Position: Pole Vaulter

  • 67. Ashley Chevalier (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 99,000

    School: Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Position: Point Guard

  • 68. Grace Turk (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 91,000

    School: Oklahoma Sooners (Graduate)

    Position: Infielder

  • 69. Chance Gray (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 87,000

    School: Oregon Ducks

    Position: Combo Guard

  • 70. Emma Malabuyo (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 94,000

    School: UCLA Bruins

    Position: Gymnast

  • 71. Kylie Feuerbach (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 113,000

    School: Iowa Hawkeyes

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 72. Michaela Edenfield (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 184,000

    School: Florida State Seminoles

    Position: Catcher

  • 73. Jordana Codio (Basketballl)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 80,000

    School: Seton Hall Pirates

    Position: Combo Guard

  • 74. Mikaylah Williams (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 73,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Combo Guard

  • 75. Konnor McClain (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 76,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Gymnast

  • 76. Ice Brady (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 174,000

    School: UConn Huskies

    Position: Power Forward

  • 77. Jayda Curry (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 93,000

    School: Louisville Cardinals

    Position: Point Guard

  • 78. Ashlyn Watkins (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 67,000

    School: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Power Forward

  • 79. Keonilei Akana (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 59,000

    School: Texas Longhorns

    Position: Outside Hitter

  • 80. Emma Kelley (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 62,000

    School: Arkansas Razorbacks

    Position: Gymnast

  • 81. Amani Bartlett (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 132,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Power Forward

  • 82. Talitha Diggs (Track)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 71,000

    School: Florida Gators

    Position: Sprinter

  • 83. Maddie Scherr (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 127,000

    School: TCU Horned Frogs

    Position: Point Guard

  • 84. Grace Stephens (Track & Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 85,000

    School: Monmouth Hawks

    Position: Pole Vault/Hurdles

  • 85. Laila Phelia (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 86,000

    School: Michigan Wolverines

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 86. Jerzy Robinson (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 68,000

    School: Sierra Canyon HS

    Position: Comb Guard

  • 87. Alia Armstrong (Track)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 59,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Sprinter

     

  • 88. Toby Fournier (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 67,000

    School: Duke Blue Devils

    Position: Small Forward

  • 89. Charlotte Glass (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 93,000

    School: Duke Blue Devils

    Position: Setter

  • 90. Makenzie Steele (Track)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 69,000

    School: Clemson Tigers

    Position: Distance Runner

  • 91. Kenadi Brown (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 236,000

    School: New Hampshire Wildcats

    Position: Gymnast

  • 92. Lexi Booras (Golf)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 62,000

    School: San Francisco Dons

    Position: Golfer

  • 93. Nya Reed (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 54,000

    School: Florida Gators

    Position: Gymnast

  • 94. Kateri Poole (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 122,000

    School: Houston Cougars

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 95. Kenzie Knuckles (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 74,000

    School: Clemson Tigers

    Position: Defensive Specialist

  • 96. Brooklynn Haywood (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 56,000

    School: Oregon Ducks

    Position: Combo Guard

    Photo Credit: Clark County Today 

  • 97. Jordan Bowers (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 47,000

    School: Oklahoma Sooners

    Position: Gymnast

  • 98. Devyn Robinson (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 138,000

    School: Wisconsin Badgers

    Position: Middle Blocker

  • 99. Britton Wilson (Track)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 56,000

    School: Arkansas Razorbacks

    Position: Sprinter

  • 100. Tiare Jennings (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 60,000

    School: Oklahoma Sooners

    Position: Infielder

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Top 100 Women's College Basketball NIL Rankings: Arnold is on the Move

NCAAB - WOMENS · 6 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NIL 2025 Top 100 Women's Athletes: Chavez in the Chase

NCAAB - WOMENS · 7 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Top 100 Women's College Basketball NIL Rankings: Bigtime Barker

NCAAB - WOMENS · 13 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Top 100 Women's Athletes 2025 NIL Deals: Oh Canady!

NCAAB - WOMENS · 14 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Top 100 Women's Athletes 2025 NIL Deals: Jerzy Robinson's Got Next

NCAAB - WOMENS · 21 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Top 100 Women's Athletes 2025 NIL Deals: Ching Ching Choboy

NCAAB - WOMENS · 29 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff