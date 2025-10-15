NIL 2025 Top 100 Women’s Athletes: Hardcore Harper
1. Flau'jae Johnson (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: $1.5 million
Social Media Followers: 3.7 million
School: LSU Tigers
Position: Combo Guard
Birthplace: Savannah, Georgia
2. Kai Trump (Golf)
NIL Valuation: $1.1 million
Social Media Followers: 5.4 million
School: Miami Hurricanes
Position: Golfer
Birthplace: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
3. NiJaree Canady (Softball)
NIL Valuation: $600,000
Social Media Followers: 38,000
School: Texas Tech Red Raider
Position: Pitcher
Birthplace: Topeka, Kansas
4. Aaliyah Chavez (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 115,000
School: Oklahoma Sooner
Position: Point Guard
Birthplace: Lubbock, Texas
5. Juju Watkins (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: $576,000
Social Media Followers: 1.3 million
School: USC Trojans
Position: Combo Guard
Birthplace: Los Angeles, California
6. Anna Frey (Tennis)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 2.9 million
School: North Carolina Tar Heels
Position: Tennis Player
Birthplace: Farmington, Utah
7. Sydney Smith (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: $537,000
Social Media Followers: 3.3 million
School: South Connecticut State Owls
Position: Gymnast
Birthplace: McLean, Virginia
8. Jada Williams (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 1.1 million
School: Iowa State Cyclones
Position: Combo Guard
Birthplace: Kansas City, Missouri
9. Jade Carey (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 821,000
School: Oregon State Beavers
Position: Gymnast
Birthplace: Phoenix, Arizona
10. Deja Kelly (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 1.3 million
School: Oregon Ducks
Position: Combo Guard
Birthplace: San Antonio, Texas
11. Shelomi Sanders (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 715,000
School: Alabama A&M Bulldogs
Position: Combo Guard
Birthplace: Rockwall, Texas
12. Azzi Fudd (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 612,000
School: UConn Huskies
Position: Shooting Guard
Birthplace: Arlington, Virginia
13. Riley White (Track and Field)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 915,000
School: Alabama Crimson Tide
Position: Pole Vaulter
Birthplace: Hoover, Alabama
14. Chloe Kitts (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 477,000
School: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Small Forward
Birthplace: Oviedo, Florida
15. Harper Murray (Volleyball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 573,000
School: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Position: Outside Hitter (Volleyball)
Birthplace: Ann Arbor, Michigan
16. Gianna Bullock (Track and Field)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 365,000
School: Oregon Ducks
Position: Heptathlon Athlete
Birthplace: Mount Juliet, Tennessee
17. Grace McCallum (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 398,000
School: Utah Utes
Position: Gymnast
Birthplace: Isanti, Minnesota
18. KK Arnold (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 703,000
School: UConn Huskies
Position: Shooting Guard
Birthplace: Germantown, Wisconsin
19. Emily Cole (Track and Field)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 522,000
School: Duke Blue Devils
Position: Distance Runner
Birthplace: Houston, Texas
20. Lexi Rodriguez (Volleyball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 500,000
School: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Position: Libero (Volleyball)
Birthplace: Sterling, Illinois
21. Ragan Smith (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 235,000
School: Oklahoma Sooners
Position: Gymnast
22. Meezy O'Neal (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 311,000
School: Florida Gators
Position: Combo Guard
23. Elena Arenas (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 432,000
School: LSU Tigers
Position: Gymnast
24. Amiah Simmons (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 382,000
School: San Jose Spartans
Position: Shooting Guard
25. MiLaysia Fulwiley (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 201,000
School: LSU Tigers
Position: Point Guard
26. Brylie St. Clair (Softball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 403,000
School: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Position: Outfielder
27. Parker Valby (Track and Field)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 212,000
School: Florida Gators
Position: Distance Runner
28. Raven Johnson (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 209,000
School: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Point Guard
29. Madisen Skinner (Volleyball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 176,000
School: Texas Longhorns
Position: Outside Hitter (Volleyball)
30. Jess Gardner (Track and Field)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 364,000
School: Graduate
Position: Pole Vault
31. Laney Choboy (Volleyball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 393,000
School: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Position: Defensive Specialist
32. Sydney Parrish (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 351,000
School: Indiana Hoosiers
Position: Shooting Guard
33. Sloane Blakely (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 153,000
School: Florida Gators
Position: Gymnast (Vault
34. Last Tear-Poa (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 160,000
School: Arizona State Sun Devils
Position: Shooting Guard
35. Morgan Hurd (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 234,000
School: Florida Gators
Position: Gymnast (Uneven Bars)
36. Riley McCusker (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 166,000
School: Florida Gators
Position: Gymnast (Uneven Bars)
37. Ally Batenhorst (Volleyball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 363,000
School: USC Trojans
Position: Outside Hitter
38. Lexi Hiltunen (Soccer)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 259,000
School: Princeton Tigers
Position: Attacking Midfielder
39. Emma Koabel (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 758,000
School: Duke Blue Devils
Position: Shooting Guard
40. Maisie Boesiger (Volleyball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 364,000
School: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Position: Defensive Specialist
41. Aneesah Morrow (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 219,000
School: LSU Tigers
Position: Small Forward
42. Katriina Wright (Track)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 138,000
School: Oregon Ducks
Position: Runner
43. KJ Johnson (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 287,000
School: LSU Tigers
Position: Gymnast
44. Aleah Finnegan (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 226,000
School: LSU Tigers
Position: Gymnast
45. Jordy Bahl (Softball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 170,000
School: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Position: Pitcher
46. Maya Brady (Softball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 136,000
47. Aubrey Griffin (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 382,000
School: UConn Huskies
Position: Small Forwar
48. Chloe Spreen (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 201,000
School: Indiana Hoosiers
Position: Shooting Guard
49. Merritt Beason
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 189,000
School: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Position: Opposite Hitter
50. Jayda Coleman (Softball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 215,000
School: Oklahoma Sooners
Position: Outfielder
51. Ashley McElmurry (Track & Field)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 233,000
School: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Position: Jumper
52. Bree Hall (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 154,000
School: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Shooting Guard
53. Ziyah Holman (Track & Field)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 102,000
School: Texas Longhorns (Graduate)
Position: Sprinter
54. Leanne Wong (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 123,000
School: Florida Gators
Position: Gymnast
55. Mikayla Boykin (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 129,000
School: Charlotte 49ers
Position: Shooting Guard
56. Sage Thompson (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 195,000
School: Oregon State Beavers
Position: Gymnast
57. Haleigh Bryant (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 117,000
School: LSU Tigers
Position: Gymnast
58. Kiki Rice (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 106,000
School: UCLA Bruins
Position: Point Guard
59. Kiyomi McMiller (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 97,000
School: Penn State Nittany Lions
Position: Point Guard
60. Kinzie Hansen (Softball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 130,000
School: Oklahoma Sooners (Graduate)
Position: Catcher
61. Te-Hina Paopao (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 144,000
School: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Shooting Guard
62. Kaleena Smith (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 100,000
School: Ontario Christian HS
Position: Point Guard
63. Paulina Paris (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 95,000
School: Arizona Wildcats
Position: Combo Guard
64. Lily Torrence (Volleyball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 95,000
School: Holy Cross Crusaders
Position: Setter
65. Maile O'Keefe (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 105,000
School: Utah Utes
Position: Gymnast
66. Olivia Fabry (Track & Field)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 194,000
School: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Position: Pole Vaulter
67. Ashley Chevalier (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 99,000
School: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Position: Point Guard
68. Grace Turk (Softball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 91,000
School: Oklahoma Sooners (Graduate)
Position: Infielder
69. Chance Gray (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 87,000
School: Oregon Ducks
Position: Combo Guard
70. Emma Malabuyo (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 94,000
School: UCLA Bruins
Position: Gymnast
71. Kylie Feuerbach (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 113,000
School: Iowa Hawkeyes
Position: Shooting Guard
72. Michaela Edenfield (Softball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 184,000
School: Florida State Seminoles
Position: Catcher
73. Jordana Codio (Basketballl)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 80,000
School: Seton Hall Pirates
Position: Combo Guard
74. Mikaylah Williams (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 73,000
School: LSU Tigers
Position: Combo Guard
75. Konnor McClain (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 76,000
School: LSU Tigers
Position: Gymnast
76. Ice Brady (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 174,000
School: UConn Huskies
Position: Power Forward
77. Jayda Curry (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 93,000
School: Louisville Cardinals
Position: Point Guard
78. Ashlyn Watkins (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 67,000
School: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Power Forward
79. Keonilei Akana (Volleyball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 59,000
School: Texas Longhorns
Position: Outside Hitter
80. Emma Kelley (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 62,000
School: Arkansas Razorbacks
Position: Gymnast
81. Amani Bartlett (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 132,000
School: LSU Tigers
Position: Power Forward
82. Talitha Diggs (Track)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 71,000
School: Florida Gators
Position: Sprinter
83. Maddie Scherr (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 127,000
School: TCU Horned Frogs
Position: Point Guard
84. Grace Stephens (Track & Field)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 85,000
School: Monmouth Hawks
Position: Pole Vault/Hurdles
85. Laila Phelia (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 86,000
School: Michigan Wolverines
Position: Shooting Guard
86. Jerzy Robinson (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 68,000
School: Sierra Canyon HS
Position: Comb Guard
87. Alia Armstrong (Track)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 59,000
School: LSU Tigers
Position: Sprinter
88. Toby Fournier (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 67,000
School: Duke Blue Devils
Position: Small Forward
89. Charlotte Glass (Volleyball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 93,000
School: Duke Blue Devils
Position: Setter
90. Makenzie Steele (Track)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 69,000
School: Clemson Tigers
Position: Distance Runner
91. Kenadi Brown (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 236,000
School: New Hampshire Wildcats
Position: Gymnast
92. Lexi Booras (Golf)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 62,000
School: San Francisco Dons
Position: Golfer
93. Nya Reed (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 54,000
School: Florida Gators
Position: Gymnast
94. Kateri Poole (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 122,000
School: Houston Cougars
Position: Shooting Guard
95. Kenzie Knuckles (Volleyball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 74,000
School: Clemson Tigers
Position: Defensive Specialist
96. Brooklynn Haywood (Basketball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 56,000
School: Oregon Ducks
Position: Combo Guard
Photo Credit: Clark County Today
97. Jordan Bowers (Gymnastics)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 47,000
School: Oklahoma Sooners
Position: Gymnast
98. Devyn Robinson (Volleyball)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 138,000
School: Wisconsin Badgers
Position: Middle Blocker
99. Britton Wilson (Track)
NIL Valuation: N/A
Social Media Followers: 56,000
School: Arkansas Razorbacks
Position: Sprinter
