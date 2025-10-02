Top 100 Women’s College Basketball NIL Rankings: Bigtime Barker
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
100. Emily Ward
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: LSU Tigers
Position: Small Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 9,192
1. Flau'Jae Johnson
NIL Valuation: $1.5 million
Team: LSU Tigers
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 3.73 M
Hometown: Savannah, Georgia
2. JuJu Watkins
NIL Valuation: $739,000
Team: USC Trojans
Position: Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 1.24 M
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
3. Jada Williams
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Arizona Wildcats
Position: Point Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 1.13 M
Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
4. Deja Kelly
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Oregon Ducks
Position: Point Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 1.35 M
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
5. Shelomi Sanders
NIL Valuation: $288,000
Team: Alabama A&M Bulldogs
Position: Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 713,400
Hometown: Rockwall, Texas
6. Azzi Fudd
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UConn Huskies
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 613,000
Hometown: Arlington, Virginia
7. Chloe Kitts
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Small Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 477,300
Hometown: Oviedo, Florida
8. KK Arnold
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UConn Huskies
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 702,700
Hometown: Germantown, Wisconsin
9. Meezy O'Neal
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Florida Gators
Position: Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 310,600
Hometown: Houston, Texas
10. Amiah Simmons
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: San Jose State Spartans
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 281,725
Hometown: Overland Park, Kansas
11. MiLaysia Fulwiley
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Point Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 201,400
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina
12. Raven Johnson
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Point Guard
Class: Redshirt Junior
Social Media Followers: 208,300
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
13. Sydney Parrish
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 351,000
Hometown: Fishers, Indiana
14. Last-Tear Poa
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: LSU Tigers
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 160,000
Hometown: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
15. Emma Koabel
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Duke Blue Devils
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 757,381
Hometown: Port Colborne, Ontario, Canada
16. Aneesah Morrow
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: LSU Tigers
Position: Small Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 218,900
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
17. Aubrey Griffin
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UConn Huskies
Position: Small Forward
Class: Redshirt Senior
Social Media Followers: 382,300
Hometown: Ossining, New York
18. Chloe Spreen
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 201,800
Hometown: Bedford, Indiana
19. Bree Hall
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 154,400
Hometown: Dayton, Ohio
20. Mikayla Boykin
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Charlotte 49ers
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 129,000
Hometown: Clinton, North Carolina
21. Kiyomi McMiller
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Position: Point Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 96,638
Hometown: Silver Spring, Maryland
22. Kiki Rice
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UCLA Bruins
Position: Point Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 106,100
Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland
23. Te-Hina Paopao
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 143,600
Hometown: Oceanside, California
24. Paulina Paris
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Arizona Wildcats
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 95,100
Hometown: Congers, New York
25. Ashley Chevalier
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Houston Cougars
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 101,100
Hometown: Chatsworth, California
26. Chance Gray
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Oregon Ducks
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 87,200
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
27. Kylie Feuerbach
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 113,100
Hometown: Sycamore, Illinois
28. Jordana Codio
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Seton Hall Pirates
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 79,500
Hometown: Winter Garden, Florida
29. Mikaylah Williams
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: LSU Tigers
Position: Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 72,600
Hometown: Bossier City, Louisiana
30. Ice Brady
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UConn Huskies
Position: Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 174,964
Hometown: San Diego, California
31. Jayda Curry
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Louisville Cardinals
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 93,400
Hometown: Corona, California
32. Ashlyn Watkins
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 67,200
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina
33. Alyssa Ustby
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
Position: Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 175,300
Hometown: Rochester, Minnesota
34. Amani Bartlett
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: LSU Tigers
Position: Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 133,200
Hometown: Cleveland, Texas
35. Maddie Scherr
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: TCU Horned Frogs
Position: Point Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 126,800
Hometown: Florence, Kentucky
36. Laila Phelia
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Syracuse Orange
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 85,500
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
37. Toby Fournier
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Duke Blue Devils
Position: Small Forward
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 66,600
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
38. Kateri Poole
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Houston Cougars
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 121,400
Hometown: Bronx, New York
39. Mikala Hall
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Central Michigan Chippewas
Position: Point Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 320,600
Hometown: Danville, Illinois
40. Janiah Barker
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Position: Power Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 46,100
Hometown: Marietta, Georgia
41. Shay Holle
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Texas Longhorns
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 36,917
42. Jalynn Holmes
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Temple Owls
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 49,400
43. Audi Crooks
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Iowa State Cyclones
Position: Center
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 50,000
44. Saniya Rivers
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: NC State Wolfpack
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 61,000
45. Rori Harmon
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Texas Longhorns
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 40,200
46. Tessa Johnson
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 45,600
47. Caroline Ducharme
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UConn Huskies
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 41,600
48. Jaloni Cambridge
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Position: Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 31,300
49. Hannah Hidalgo
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Position: Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 45,400
50. Emma Utterback
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Vermont Catamounts
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 78,000
51. Sania Feagin
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Power Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 43,800
52. Myra Gordon
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 34,600
53. Caitlin Bickle
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Baylor Bears
Position: Power Forward
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 164,600
54. Gabriela Jaquez
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UCLA Bruins
Position: Small Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 50,700
55. Kiki Iriafen
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Stanford Cardinal
Position: Small Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 39,000
56. Ayanna Patterson
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UConn Huskies
Position: Small Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 34,272
57. Cotie McMahon
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Ole Miss Rebels
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 31,100
58. Mara Braun
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 37,500
59. Tamari Key
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Position: Center
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 30,621
60. Lauren Betts
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UCLA Bruins
Position: Center
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 36,400
61. Ashlynn Shade
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UConn Huskies
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 33,700
62. Ta'Niya Latson
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 41,700
63. Olivia Miles
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: TCU Horned Frogs
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 44,600
64. Sara Scalia
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 27,700
65. Paris Clark
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Virginia Cavaliers
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 76,400
66. Sakima Walker
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: N/A
Position: Center
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 27,400
67. Aaliyah Moore
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Texas Longhorns
Position: Power Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 20,600
68. Chrissy Carr
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 35,800
69. Blair Green
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Kentucky Wildcats
Position: Small Forward
Class: Redshirt-Senior
Social Media Followers: 32,500
70. Jersey Wolfenbarger
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Position: Small Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 21,500
71. Ava Jones
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Position: Small Forward
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 25,200
72. Amari DeBerry
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: N/A
Position: Power Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 40,200
73. Ana Llanusa
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 21,600
74. Joyce Edwards
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Small Forward
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 22,100
75. Shyanne Sellers
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Maryland Terrapins
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 99,300
76. Olivia Thompson
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 31,400
77. Maya Nnaji
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Arizona Wildcats
Position: Small Forward
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 29,100
78. Payton Verhulst
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 17,700
79. Jakia Brown-Turner
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: NC State Wolfpack
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 28,679
80. Emily Bessoir
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UCLA Bruins
Position: Power Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 22,200
81. Ahlana Smith
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 18,467
82. Grace VanSlooten
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Oregon Ducks
Position: Small Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 40,800
83. Jessica Timmons
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: NC State Wolfpack
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 12,579
84. Britt Prince
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Position: Point Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 19,600
85. Talaysia Cooper
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Position: Point Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 16,400
86. Alexia Gassett
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Louisville Cardinals
Position: Small Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 13,300
87. Lexi Donarski
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Iowa State Cyclones
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 18,637
88. Elauna Eaton
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Ole Miss Rebels
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 24,200
89. Dominique Onu
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UCLA Bruins
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 21,000
90. Alexis Markowski
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Position: Center
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 24,700
91. Olivia Olson
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Michigan Wolverines
Position: Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 9,300
92. Kendall Dudley
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UCLA Bruins
Position: Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 8,700
93. Marley Washenitz
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: N/A
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 80,600
94. Tess Darby
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Position: Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 13,300
95. Mady Aulbach
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Youngstown State Penguins
Position: Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 26,700
96. Addie Deal
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 12,800
97. Jerkaila Jordan
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 18,400
98. Myah Taylor
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Ole Miss Rebels
Position: Guard
Class: Graduate
Social Media Followers: 24,700
99. Aaliyah Gayles
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Utah State Aggies
Position: Point Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 20,684
100. Emily Ward
NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: LSU Tigers
Position: Small Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 9,192
1. Flau'Jae Johnson
NIL Valuation: $1.5 million
Team: LSU Tigers
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 3.73 M
Hometown: Savannah, Georgia
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAB - WOMENS · 1 day ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAB - WOMENS · 7 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAB - WOMENS · 8 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAB - WOMENS · 14 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAB - WOMENS · 16 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAB - WOMENS · 21 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAB - WOMENS · 23 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAB - WOMENS · 28 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAB - WOMENS · 29 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAB - WOMENS · 1 month ago
Sportsgrid Staff