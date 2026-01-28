Top 10 Women’s College Basketball NIL Rankings (Jan 2026): LSU & USC Stars Lead

Top 10 Women's College Basketball NIL Rankings (Jan 27, 2026)

SportsGrid's Top 10

As the 2026 collegiate season reaches its peak, the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape for women's basketball has reached unprecedented heights. With combined social media followings in the millions, today's top stars are leveraging their on-court dominance into multi-million dollar brand empires. This update analyzes the Top 10 most valuable active college players based on current On3 market data, roster value, and national endorsement volume.

Market Leaders Sneak Peek

Flau’jae Johnson (LSU): Holding a commanding $1.5M valuation, the dual-threat star remains the gold standard of NIL.

JuJu Watkins (USC): Despite a redshirt season, her $1.2M brand power remains untouchable.

Jada Williams (Iowa State): The face of the Big 12 is commanding a massive $1.1M market share.