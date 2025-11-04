College Basketball Preview: 2025-26’s Top 35 Most-Improved Teams

1. St. John's
Rick Pitino and St. John's knew what its biggest weakness was in 2024-25, and it came back to bite them in the NCAA Tournament. The team's lack of three-point shooting reared its ugly head in their Round of 32 loss to Arkansas, shooting just two-of-22 from beyond the arc. He addressed that in a big way this offseason with the likes of Ian Jackson, Oziyah Sellers, and Joson Sanon added to the mix. And don't forget the prized gem, Providence's Bryce Hopkins, making the rare intraconference move. With Big East Player of the Year candidate Zuby Ejiofor returning, the Johnnies are back, and maybe better than last year's team that won the league.