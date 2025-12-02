Best Bets for Tuesday’s College Basketball Slate: Tennessee’s Road Test, Oregon Hosts USC

Tennessee faces a tough road test while Oregon hosts USC in a key Tuesday college basketball slate. Get expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

Arena: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome Location: Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY Date: Tuesday, December 2nd

Tuesday, December 2nd Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: Tennessee -7.5 | Total: 146.5

Tennessee -7.5 | 146.5 Moneyline: TENN -320 | SYR +255

Despite falling short against Kansas on the final day, Tennessee enjoyed a solid 2-1 showing at the Players Era Festival, headlined by a gutsy win over Houston. This Volunteers squad has shown much more offensive ability than most previous editions under head coach Rick Barnes, something that could bode well for their chances this season. As for Syracuse, they left the Players Era Festival winless despite pushing the Cougars into overtime on opening night. They have sorely missed their leading scorer, Donnie Freeman, due to injury, going 4-0 before his absence and 0-3 since. Assuming he remains out for the Orange, it makes Tennessee an irresistible bet on the spread in this spot.

The Pick: Tennessee -7.5

Arena: Knight Arena

Knight Arena Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR Date: Tuesday, December 2nd

Tuesday, December 2nd Where to Watch: FS1

FS1 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Spread: USC -2.5 | Total: 154.5

USC -2.5 | 154.5 Moneyline: USC -137 | ORE +114

Things are getting scary for Dana Altman and Oregon just a month into the 2025-26 season. After four consecutive unimpressive buy-game wins to start the year, the Ducks went 0-3 at the Players Era Festival, tanking their KenPom ranking outside of the top 80. Matters only got worse when big man Nate Bittle missed their final contest in Las Vegas against Creighton due to an ankle injury. Altman told reporters on Monday that he is “very questionable" entering Tuesday’s game against USC, not the most encouraging wording for a player’s status. We don’t believe the market has fully accounted for his likely absence in this one, so we are happy to lay with a talented Trojans squad on the road here.

The Pick: USC -2.5

