UCLA Finishes Undefeated In Big Ten With 73-50 Rout Of USC

Senior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Bruins with 20 points, which ties her season high, while adding six rebounds and four assists.
Right behind Leger-Walker was graduate guard Gianna Kneepkens, another transfer, and senior forward Gabriela Jaquez, who both scored 14 points.
USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) with the ball during the women's college basketball game against the UCLA Bruins, Sunday March 1st, 2026 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
Looking at such a lopsided score, it's obvious that UCLA outclassed USC across the board, but grabbing rebounds is really where that difference shows.
The Bruins out-rebounded the Women of Troy 47-22, with as many offensive rebounds as USC had rebounds total.