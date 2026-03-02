UCLA Finishes Undefeated In Big Ten With 73-50 Rout Of USC

Taking accountability

It wasn't smooth sailing the entire time for the Bruins, though. The Women of Troy opened the second half with an 11-2 run that was punctuated by a three point shot from Dunn to cut UCLA's once commanding lead back down to single digits.

Close called a timeout to help the Bruins reassess, but she noticed soon after that that the players themselves were the ones communicating about the problem. It's been a goal of the Bruins to be as accountable to each other as their coach holds them to be, but seeing it in action is a massive indication of the growth they've made as a team.

"We said a lot to each other," Jaquez said. "I think that Coach Cori knew that, so she played the calmer role in that... and that's what we work on. If she's super-amped up then we've got to chill, but if we're amped up, then she can be the chill one."