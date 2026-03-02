College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Mar. 2

We’ve got a Horizon League Tournament showdown as IU Indianapolis takes on Cleveland State, followed by a marquee Big 12 clash between Iowa State and Arizona to round out the night! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling slate of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

Year to Date Record: 17-15 | Units: +1.61 units (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit)

Dave Connelly is SportsGrid’s lead college basketball analyst with over five years of experience covering hoops, including his industry-leading transfer portal rankings and NCAA bracket predictions (seen on Bracket Matrix). An authority in Mid-Major Basketball, Connelly’s expertise extends well beyond the Power 5.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Over 169.5 (-110)

Where to Watch IU Indianapolis vs. Cleveland State

SportsGrid Matchup Page: IUIN vs. CLEV

IUIN vs. CLEV Arena: Wolstein Center

Wolstein Center Location: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Where to Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Date: Monday, March 2nd

Monday, March 2nd Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

IU Indianapolis vs. Cleveland State Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market IU Indianapolis Cleveland State Moneyline +106 -128 Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Total (O/U 169.5) Over -110 Under -110

IU Indianapolis vs. Cleveland State Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) IU Indianapolis Cleveland State Direct Win Probability N/A N/A Cover Spread Cleveland State -1.5 Yes: N/A No: N/A Total 169.5 Points Yes: N/A No: N/A

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Conference tournament play has officially arrived, and we tip things off in Cleveland as these two will duel for a spot in the second round of the Horizon Tournament. These two have already played twice in the regular season, splitting the matchups, with each side winning in their own building. Based on their overall season trends, this should be a game with plenty of pace and not much defense.

Both squads rank inside the top 75 nationally in adjusted tempo on KenPom, meaning we should see loads of possessions. The teams also each rank in the bottom 25 in the country in defensive efficiency, allowing ridiculous shooting splits for their opponents over the course of the year. With optional defense, uptempo offenses, and a projected KenPom total at 178, we feel comfortable taking the over at this heightened number for Monday night’s first-round matchup.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Arizona -7.5

Where to Watch Iowa State vs. Arizona

SportsGrid Matchup Page: ISU vs. ARIZ

ISU vs. ARIZ Arena: McKale Memorial Center

McKale Memorial Center Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Date: Monday, March 2nd

Monday, March 2nd Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Iowa State vs. Arizona Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Iowa State Arizona Moneyline +265 -335 Spread +7.5 (-115) -7.5 (-105) Total (O/U 148.5) Over -115 Under -105

Iowa State vs. Arizona Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Iowa State Arizona Direct Win Probability 25% 75% Cover Spread Arizona -7.5 Yes: 52¢ No: 50¢ Total 147.5 Points Yes: 53¢ No: 48¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

The matchup of the night comes out west between Iowa State and Arizona, a clash that could decide the outright Big 12 title if the Wildcats can pull off the win on senior night. A win would all but lock up a #1 seed for Arizona entering the NCAA Tournament, while a victory for the Cyclones would surely put them back into the conversation for the final #1 seed just ahead of conference tournament play.

This one feels simple for us. The Wildcats are the most dominant frontcourt team in the country, and getting Koa Peat back this past weekend has just taken them to another level, as shown by their dominant win over Kansas. With the wind at their backs on senior night, we expect the Wildcats to dominate down low against an Iowa State team that lacks some size and sits outside the top 100 in the country in two-point percentage allowed. Back Arizona giving the points to get it done on Monday night.

