NCAA Tournament Selection Committee’s Top 16 Ranked by Resume

16) Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia's NCAA Tournament Resume

Strength of Record: 13

13 Record: 24-3 | Quality Wins: 6-1

24-3 6-1 SOS Rank: 70 | Non-Con SOS Rank: 119

70 119 ESPN’s Projected Record: 26.5-4.5

26.5-4.5 Remaining SOS: 53

The Virginia Cavaliers are officially back in the mix among the top teams in college basketball. After rebuilding the program that Tony Bennett left behind, head coach Ryan Odom has assembled a squad that plays harder than their competition on a nightly basis. With a roster full of players willing to do the dirty work, the Cavaliers win in the margins, and for that, they land at No. 16.

