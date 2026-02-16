SportsGrid Inc logo
NCAAB · 1 hour ago

Top Player Props for Monday Night’s College Basketball Slate | CBB Best Bets Tonight

John Canady

Host · Writer



With a loaded week of college hoops tipping off, the spotlight hits immediately on Monday with multiple Top 25 clashes and NBA-caliber talent sharing the floor. Conference races are tightening, rotations are shortening, and the stars are being asked to carry more of the load. That’s where the value lies.

As the matchups heat up and the margins get thinner, we’re zeroing in on the numbers that matter most. Let’s break down the top college basketball prop picks to target and start the week in the green.

Cameron Boozer UNDER 22.5 Points (-105) vs. Syracuse

Cameron Boozer has been the focal point of the offense for Duke up to this point of the season, averaging 22.8 points per contest, on an extremely efficient 57.5% shooting and 38.8% from beyond the arc.

The freshman sensation is relied on both early in matchups and down the stretch, but his unselfish play often puts him in position to make his impact on the stat sheet in more columns than scoring.

Boozer has finished with fewer than 20 points in each of his last two matchups and three of his last four.

In what many expect to be a blowout against the Orange, the big man may not be asked to carry the workload, especially if this one gets out of hand early.

Where to Watch Syracuse vs. Duke

  • SportsGrid Matchup Page: CUSE vs. DUKE
  • Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • Location: Durham, NC
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Date: Monday, February 16th
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Duke has looked like one of the top contending teams not only in the ACC this season, but in the nation as a whole. Led by projected top draft pick Cameron Boozer and a supporting cast full of top prospects, the Blue Devils’ 23-2 record proves their dominance. 

Syracuse vs. Duke Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Syracuse Duke
Moneyline +1900 -2400
Spread +19.5 (-115) -19.5 (-105)
Total (O/U 142.5) Over -105 Under -115

Syracuse vs. Duke Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Syracuse Duke
Direct Win Probability 5% 95%
Cover Spread (Duke -19.5) Yes: 45¢ No: 56¢
Total 143.5 Points Yes: 50¢ No: 53¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Milos Uzan OVER 9.5 Points (-125) vs. Iowa State

Milos Uzan is averaging 11.2 points per game on the season, entering this matchup, while shooting an inefficient 38.3% from the field. Despite that, the senior is a main part of the Cougars’ offense, and even with his shooting struggles, his confidence to continue shooting will allow him to be in a position to exceed 9.5 points once again in this matchup.

Uzan has gone over 9.5 points in four of his last six games, and with a big matchup against the Cyclones backcourt on Monday, expect the Nevada native to come ready to play.

In his last meeting against Iowa State, the Cougars’ guard finished with 19 points, putting together one of his best shooting nights in a Houston jersey, knocking down 70% of his attempts from the floor.

Where to Watch Houston vs. Iowa State

  • SportsGrid Matchup Page: HOU vs. ISU
  • Arena: Hilton Coliseum
  • Location: Ames, IA
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Date: Monday, February 16th
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

The third-ranked Houston Cougars hit the road for a top-five showdown against the No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones in what could be one of the best battles of the year. Looking at the comparisons between the two teams, not much separates the two contenders on their road to this major Big 12 matchup. In this defensive chess match, the Cougars will need to rely on their experienced guard to help knock off their conference rival.

Houston vs. Iowa State Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Houston Iowa State
Moneyline +118 -142
Spread +2.5 (-112) -2.5 (-108)
Total (O/U 134.5) Over -115 Under -105

Houston vs. Iowa State Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Houston Iowa State
Direct Win Probability 43% 57%
Cover Spread Iowa State -2.5 Yes: 51¢ No: 51¢
Total 134.5 Points Yes: 53¢ No: 48¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

