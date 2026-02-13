College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Feb. 13

We’ve got an intriguing MAAC showdown as Iona takes on Canisius, followed by a marquee Big Ten battle between Michigan State and Wisconsin to round out the night! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling slate of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

Year to Date Record: 5-3 | Units: +2.22

Dave Connelly is SportsGrid’s lead college basketball analyst with over five years of experience covering hoops, including his industry-leading transfer portal rankings and NCAA bracket predictions (seen on Bracket Matrix). An authority in Mid-Major Basketball, Connelly’s expertise extends well beyond the Power 5.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Iona Team Total Over 71.5 (-104)

Where to Watch Iona vs. Canisius

IONA vs. CAN Arena: Koessler Athletic Center

Koessler Athletic Center Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY Where to Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Date: Friday, February 13th

Friday, February 13th Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Iona vs. Canisius Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Iona Canisius Moneyline -255 +205 Spread -5.5 (-105) +5.5 (-115) Total (O/U 148.5) Over -115 Under -105

Iona vs. Canisius Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Iona Canisius Direct Win Probability 68% 32% Cover Spread Iona -5.5 Yes: 50¢ No: 52¢ Total 136.5 Points Yes: 52¢ No: 49¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

After three consecutive losses to knock them below .500 in conference play, this is a crucial bounce-back spot for Iona as they embark on the MAAC’s Buffalo swing. They tip things off with Canisius on Friday night, a matchup that favors their scoring ability. Iona ranks 26th nationally in percentage of team points coming from beyond the arc, while Canisius’s defense allowed 45.7 percent of opponents’ field goals to come from deep, one of the highest rates in the nation.

It sets up for the visiting Gaels to get plenty of open looks, something they should capitalize on with the second-best three-point percentage among MAAC teams this season. Ignore the other side of the ball and focus solely on this mismatch by backing Iona on their team total in this one.