College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Feb. 10

We’ve got a Big Ten clash featuring an intriguing showdown between conference foes, followed by a Mountain West matchup out West to round out the night. Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling Tuesday of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Over 147.5 (-115)

Where to Watch Purdue vs. Nebraska

SportsGrid Matchup Page: PUR vs. NEB

PUR vs. NEB Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Location: Lincoln, NE

Lincoln, NE Where to Watch: FS1

FS1 Date: Tuesday, February 10th

Tuesday, February 10th Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Purdue vs. Nebraska Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Purdue Nebraska Moneyline +112 -134 Spread +1.5 (-106) -1.5 (-114) Total (O/U 147.5) Over -115 Under -105

Purdue vs. Nebraska Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Purdue Nebraska Direct Win Probability 44% 56% Cover Spread Nebraska -1.5 Yes: 54¢ No: 48¢ Total Over 148.5 Points Yes: 51¢ No: 52¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

This should be one of the best matchups that the Big Ten has to offer this season. Both ranked in the top 15 on KenPom, Purdue and Nebraska are among the most exciting offenses in the sport right now. Both teams obsess over ball movement and work it until they find the open man. They each sit inside the top ten nationally in assist-to-field-goal ratio, each team converting an assist on nearly two-thirds of their made shots on the season. It creates a complete nightmare for opposing defenses, and it’s led to some efficient performances.

These two programs have combined for a remarkable 28 games out of 46 in which they have eclipsed 80 points, putting us in a prime position for a potential shootout on Tuesday night. Back this surprisingly low total and expect both offenses to be humming out of the gate here.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Air Force +16.5 (-120)

Where to Watch Colorado State vs. Air Force

SportsGrid Matchup Page: CSU vs. AF

CSU vs. AF Arena: Clune Arena

Clune Arena Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Where to Watch: MW Network

MW Network Date: Tuesday, February 10th

Tuesday, February 10th Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Colorado State vs. Air Force Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Colorado State Air Force Moneyline -2300 +1060 Spread -16.5 (-102) +16.5 (-120) Total (O/U 134.5) Over -110 Under -110

Colorado State vs. Air Force Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Colorado State Air Force Direct Win Probability 92% 8% Cover Spread Colorado State -17.5 Yes: 46¢ No: 57¢ Total 134.5 Points Yes: 53¢ No: 49¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

You’re going to want to hold your nose for this one. While Air Force has been a complete no-show in the Mountain West this season at 0-12 in conference play, this is more of a fade of Colorado State than anything else. Outside of a road win over Grand Canyon back in early January, the Rams have been lackluster away from home all season. They are just 2-5 in true road games this season, dropping each of their previous four.

They also sneakily possess a defense that ranks just ninth in the Mountain West, as well as play a slower tempo that should allow Air Force some time to keep things within the number. KenPom has this line projected at 12, and 15.5 feels like too many points to lay with a team that has been shaky at best on the road for most of the season. Take the ugly dog and the points here.

