CBB Best Bets Today: 5-Star Model Picks & Jan. 28 Expert Value

SportsGrid Edge: St. John’s -12.5 (-118)

BUT vs. SJU Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Butler Bulldogs (BUT) St. John’s Red Storm (SJU) Moneyline +720 -1200 Spread +12.5 (-104) -12.5 (-118) Total (O/U 161.5) Over: -115 Under: -105

BUT vs. SJU Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Butler Bulldogs (BUT) St. John’s Red Storm (SJU) Direct Win Probability 14% 86% Cover Spread (SJU -11.5) No: 46¢ Yes: 54¢ Total Over 162.5 Goals Yes: 47¢ No: 53¢

The Butler Bulldogs (13-7) will head to New York City for a midweek romp with the No. 25 St. John’s Red Storm (15-5). These familiar Big-East foes met earlier this month in Indianapolis. On that day, St. John’s trounced the Bulldogs, 84-70.

Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino has his squad off to another hot start in 2025-26. Impressively, St. John’s has compiled an 8-1 conference record this season. From there, this group has gone 9-2 in home games. The Red Storm has also defeated Butler in seven consecutive contests, and they will do all they can to expand that streak on Wednesday evening.

The Bulldogs have been mediocre this year, showcasing a 4-5 record in Big East play. Much of that has stemmed from poor defensive play. Entering the bid at St. John’s, Butler is tagged with a 104.6 defensive rating (172nd out of 365 Division I programs). Incidentally, I think Thad Matta’s group will have a difficult time containing the Red Storm, just as we saw on January 6.

SportsGrid’s predictive model is giving St. John’s a 93% chance at victory tonight. That is quite staggering, but it also feels appropriate. With some shops posting the number at 13.5, I am willing to lay 12.5 points(per FanDuel Sportsbook) on the Red Storm.

SportsGrid Edge: Houston -7.5 (-118)

HOU vs. TCU Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Houston Cougars (HOU) TCU Horned Frogs (TCU) Moneyline -410 +315 Spread -7.5 (-118) +7.5 (-104) Total (O/U 135.5) Over: -115 Under: -105

HOU vs. TCU Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Houston Cougars (HOU) TCU Horned Frogs (TCU) Direct Win Probability 79% 21% Cover Spread (HOU -6.5) Yes: 55¢ No: 45¢ Total Over 135.5 Points Yes: 55¢ No: 45¢

For a Texas two-step of sorts, Wednesday’s college basketball slate also features a clash between the No. 10 Houston Cougars (17-2) and TCU Horned Frogs (13-7). This will be the lone meeting on the hardwood between TCU and Houston.

Houston will travel to Fort Worth after suffering only their second loss of the year in Lubbock. Still, head coach Kelvin Sampson has his group playing stifling defense once again. After 19 contests this season, the Cougars have allowed only 61.6 PPG, which is the third-best clip in Division I. In 2025-26, Houston has already held five different opponents to fewer than 50 points.

Texas Christian is currently ranked outside of the nation’s top-45 teams both offensively and defensively. The Horned Frogs are 3-4 against fellow Big 12 teams, but they have also dropped four of their past six outings. TCU has scored 80.0 PPG this season—I don’t think that is enough to take down the Cougars.

SportsGrid’s prediction market gives Houston a 90% chance of winning. That has me incredibly eager to wager on the Cougars -7.5. SportsGrid’s model concurs, listing Houston ATS as a five-star play.

College Basketball Best Bets: January 28

St. John’s -12.5 (-118)

Houston -7.5 (-118)

Wednesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the hardwood. Best of luck!

