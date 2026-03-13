College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Mar. 13

We’ve got a MEAC Tournament semifinal showdown as Delaware State takes on North Carolina Central, followed by a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal clash between UCLA and Michigan State to round out the slate! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling night of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

Year to Date Record: 28-21 | Units: +5.74 units (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit)

Dave Connelly is SportsGrid’s lead college basketball analyst with over five years of experience covering hoops, including his industry-leading transfer portal rankings and NCAA bracket predictions (seen on Bracket Matrix). An authority in Mid-Major Basketball, Connelly’s expertise extends well beyond the Power 5.

SportsGrid Expert Pick: Delaware State +4.5 (-110)

Where to Watch Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central

SportsGrid Matchup Page: DSU vs. NCCU

DSU vs. NCCU Venue: Norfolk Scope Arena

Norfolk Scope Arena Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Where to Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Date: March 13, 2026

March 13, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Delaware State North Carolina Central Moneyline +172 -215 Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Total (O/U 131.5) Over: -106 Under: -118

Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Delaware State North Carolina Central Direct Win Probability 37% 63% Cover Spread (NCCU -4.5) Yes: 51¢ No: 50¢ Total 129.5 Points Yes: 55¢ No: 48¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

With all of these conference tournaments underway, there are plenty of spots where a lack of rest could play a factor in the outcome. That is certainly the case in the MEAC semifinals on Friday night. At tip for this one, North Carolina Central will be less than 24 hours removed from a thrilling overtime victory over Maryland Eastern Shore, a game that required starters Kelechi Okworogwo and Gage Lattimore to play all 45 minutes. Dionte Johnson and Tekao Carpenter also logged 39 and 37 minutes, respectively. That is a lot of tread on the tires for the Eagles, and very little time to rest up ahead of this matchup.

As for Delaware State, their quarterfinal came on Wednesday, so they will enter with a rest advantage. They also boast the fourth-most bench minutes in the entire country, a level of depth that should help them have fresher legs throughout this contest. Back the Hornets to hang around in this one, and don’t be afraid to sprinkle on the moneyline if you are feeling aggressive.

For more College Basketball picks, check out SportsGrid’s predictive model. Our SportsGrid predictive model doesn’t stop at the spread. See which player props have a 5-star rating tonight. Unlock your betting edge!

SportsGrid Edge: UCLA +5.5 (-110)

Where to Watch UCLA vs. Michigan State

SportsGrid Matchup Page: UCLA vs. MSU

UCLA vs. MSU Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Where to Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Date: March 13, 2026

March 13, 2026 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

UCLA vs. Michigan State Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market UCLA Michigan State Moneyline +198 -245 Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Total (O/U 140.5) Over: -110 Under: -110

UCLA vs. Michigan State Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) UCLA Michigan State Direct Win Probability 32% 68% Cover Spread (MSU -5.5) Yes: 51¢ No: 52¢ Total 139.5 Points Yes: 54¢ No: 49¢

We backed the Bruins last night, and we are going back to the well one night later. UCLA is playing its best ball of the season at the perfect time and may be finally living up to the #12 ranking it received in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. They have two superstars in Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau, each of whom is really starting to hit their stride. Dent has an astronomic assist-to-turnover ratio in his previous six games with 65 dimes and just 3 turnovers. Bilodeau has been a scoring constant for the Bruins, finding double figures in 24 of 25 games since the start of December.

You could argue that they have the two best players on the court in this matchup. Head coach Mick Cronin seems to have found the way to get the most out of his team, and we want a piece of them before the market adjusts to their markedly improved play. Back the Bruins to stay within the number in this one.

College Basketball Best Bets: March 13

Delaware State +4.5 (-110)

UCLA +5.5 (-110)

Conference tournaments are entering full swing, and there are plenty of betting opportunities throughout March. Best of luck!