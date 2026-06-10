Top 10 Players Returning to College Basketball for the 2026-27 Season

1. Tyler Tanner - Vanderbilt
It was a meteoric sophomore leap for Tyler Tanner in his second season at Vanderbilt. Head coach Mark Byington clearly had enough trust in Tanner to give him a legitimate chance to run the backcourt last season, and he took that chance and ran with it throughout the entire season. His sharpshooting, playmaking, and surprising physicality, even at just six feet tall, make him an elite, all-around guard. He will be a preseason First-Team All-American and should be a legitimate National Player of the Year candidate.