Top 20 Players Returning to College Basketball for the 2026-27 Season

20. Motiejus Krivas - Arizona

Motiejus Krivas is as smooth as seven-footers come in today's game. The Lithuanian can roll to the rim, play out of the post, knock down free throws, and rebound quite effectively. He has shown that he has soft hands down low, isn't afraid of contact, and can bang around with the best of them in the paint while finishing at the rim. It wasn't much, but he did step out and shoot four-for-13 from beyond the arc last season after not taking a three through his first two seasons at Arizona. If he can continue to work on his outside stroke, he could quickly play his way well into the first round of the NBA Draft.