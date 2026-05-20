CBS Sports Ranks the Top 60 Transfers in the College Basketball Transfer Portal

1) F Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Flory Bidunga Transfer Portal Profile

Position: F | Class: Sophomore

F Sophomore Height: 6’9” | Weight: 220 lbs

6’9” 220 lbs Former Team: Kansas

Kansas Current Team: Louisville

Flory Bidunga is the kind of interior force that changes a defense overnight. Louisville didn’t just land production; they landed a tone-setter who lives above the rim and erases mistakes on the back end. If it clicks, he’s got real ACC Defensive Player of the Year juice.

"Bidunga is a pogo-stick leaper... an elite defensive prospect who is switchable, mobile and highly disruptive." - Trotter