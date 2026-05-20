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NCAAB · 10 minutes ago

CBS Sports Ranks the Top 60 Transfers in the College Basketball Transfer Portal

John Canady

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undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Braves -138, O 8
ATL

ATL

8

MIA

MIA

4

Final
Reds +116, U 8.5
CIN

CIN

4

PHI

PHI

1

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