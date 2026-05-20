CBS Sports Ranks the Top 60 Transfers in the College Basketball Transfer Portal

Donnie Freeman Transfer Portal Profile
- Position: F | Class: Sophomore
- Height: 6’9” | Weight: 205 lbs
- Former Team: Syracuse
- Current Team: St. John’s
Donnie Freeman remains one of the more intriguing bets in the portal because of what he could be. The tools are all there for a versatile forward who can handle, pass, and score. The next step is channeling it into consistent, winning basketball.
"The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward can do a little bit of everything, and when he plays with force, Freeman is nasty." - Trotter