Ranking the Top 20 5th-Year College Basketball Players Who Could Return for 2026

We’ve officially audited and ranked the top 20 fifth-year college basketball players who could return, but now it's your turn to join the debate!

The SEC Game-Changers: Would you take Missouri's Mark Mitchell Jr. or Auburn's Keyshawn Hall as your primary frontcourt cornerstone for next season?

Floor General Status: Is UCLA's Donovan Dent (7.6 APG) the most valuable playmaker on this entire big board?

The Portal Wildcard: Where does Ole Miss star AJ Storr land if he takes full advantage of his fifth-year return window?