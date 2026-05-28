Ranking the Top 10 CBB Stars Snubbed for the NBA Draft Combine

2. Duke Miles - Vanderbilt
Duke Miles NBA Draft Profile
- Position: G
- College: Vanderbilt
- Class: Senior
After a winding road of playing at four schools in six seasons, Duke Miles's collegiate career came to a close impressively, as the second-leading scorer at Vanderbilt, who came incredibly close to reaching the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Miles does two things that every basketball purist will love: Makes free throws and plays defense. That goes a long way to solidify a roster spot in the NBA, and Miles should get a shot at the Summer League, along with a few workouts ahead of the 2026-27 season.
Duke Miles 2025-26 Stats
- Points: 16.1 PPG
- Assists: 4.5 APG
- Rebounds: 3.0 RPG
- Steals: 2.6 SPG
- Blocks: 0.2 BPG