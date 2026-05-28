247 Sports Ranks the Top 5 Available Transfers in the CBB Portal Following NBA Decision Deadline

College Basketball Transfer Portal Best of the Rest
The portal is moving at a breakneck pace, and for the programs that missed out on the first wave of commitments, the pressure is officially mounting. We are deep enough into the 2026 cycle to see that the best available talent isn't just about finding depth; it's about adding a player who can transform a rotation overnight.
The latest update includes the highly covitted Milan Momcilovic remaining in the portal while Allen Graves remains in the draft, giving up his college eligibility.
We’ve crunched the 247 Sports ratings, evaluated what these players provide in the paint, and looked at the Crystal Ball trends to bring you the definitive ranking of who owns the board right now.
Let's dive into the 247 Sports portal rankings of the best college basketball players still on the board.