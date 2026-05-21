ESPN’s Top 10 High School Basketball Prospects in America | College Hoops Recruiting Rankings

Have Your Say! Who is the Top Hoops Prospect in the Country?

Join the SCNEXT College Basketball Prospects Debate

ESPN's 2026 SCNEXT 100 rankings have officially set the baseline for the future of the sport, but the tape is always rolling and the debate is far from over.

Which college program secured the ultimate crown jewel of this class?

The Kansas Identity: Can Tyran Stokes’ physically dominant 6'7" frame single-handedly return Kansas to the absolute top of the college basketball world next season?

The Backcourt Dawg: Is Jordan Smith’s elite, lock-down defensive pressure exactly what Arkansas needs to navigate a brutal SEC schedule?

The Hometown Statement: How massive was it for Maryland to secure a signature from a high-ceiling, face-up weapon like Babatunde Oladotun right in their own backyard?

The Top 10 Snub: Which five-star prospect sitting just outside the top 10 is most likely to make evaluators look foolish and emerge as a collegiate All-American?

Drop your take in the comments: If you were building a college program from scratch today, which player on this list are you drafting first?