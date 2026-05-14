2026 College Basketball Transfer Portal Rankings: 247 Sports Top Players

You Tell Us! Who are Your Top Portal Players?

Join the Portal Debate

The 2026 portal is a total high-stakes gamble, and the winners are already separating themselves from the pack.

Who is the biggest game-changer?

The Bidunga Factor: Does landing Flory Bidunga immediately make Louisville a Top 10 team, or is there too much pressure on a sophomore anchor?

The Blue Blood Shift: Is John Blackwell the missing piece for a Duke title run, or will the transition from a slow Wisconsin system take time?

The Rim Protector: Can Massamba Diop lead Gonzaga back to a top seed with his elite defense?

The Uncommitted Prize: Where does Milan Momcilovic land? Will he come back for another year in college or pick the NBA?

Drop your take in the comments: Who is the one player in this Top 10 that will be an All-American by March? Who is your best player on the list?